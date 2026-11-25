The South Korean cryptocurrency trading platform Bithumb has discovered additional people and personally identifiable information that have been compromised in an October security breach, providing an inquiry service whereby clients can check whether their details were compromised. In a revised security notice issued on November 25, Bithumb stated that the additional findings were due to the same breach that was announced on October 29, in which an unknown entity gained access to the company's internal mobile groupware, DaouOffice. The exchange stated that their investigation provided further details about those involved and the records that were stolen.

Unauthorised Access to Internal Employee Software Lasted More Than Two Weeks

As per the exchange, affected parties include customers, partners' company employees, and present and former employees of Bithumb. The new results indicate that the breached data might contain identifying documents, financial information, and cryptocurrency transaction information. Some of the information that was found includes membership numbers, name, telephone numbers, email address, date of birth, residence address, and South Korean resident registration number.

The personal information released included passport numbers, license numbers, bank account numbers, copies of identification documents, transaction history, and cryptocurrency wallets. Other leaked data included employment information such as occupations, the names of companies, workplace addresses, and business phone numbers. Bithumb stated that the information that has been breached varies according to each individual. Each client will be able to identify the type of information that has been breached by contacting its customer support center.

The exchange will inform individually the concerned customers through emails and text messages about the compromised records along with ways to protect themselves from the theft of identity and other possible financial losses. The investigators were able to determine that there was an external intrusion into the DaouOffice from 1:49 pm on October 12 until 3:22 pm on October 27, during which they deleted personal information and files. DaouOffice, which is software produced by Daou Technology from South Korea, is an internal collaboration tool for the employees of Bithumb.

The October data breach happened during cybersecurity attacks on other South Korean financial entities, such as Daishin Securities and Mirae Asset Securities. Bithumb argues that DaouOffice is distinct from Bithumb's systems used for conducting cryptocurrency transactions and those storing customer asset information.

There is no indication that the attacker gained direct unauthorised access to the exchange's trading system or customer database. Upon noticing the suspicious activities, the company stopped using DaouOffice, blocked the IP addresses of the attacker, and formed an incident response team.