Technology News
loading

VLC Media Player Website Block in India Lifted After VideoLAN Issues Legal Notice to DoT, MeitY

VLC Media Player’s site was blocked by some ISPs in India since February 13.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 November 2022 13:39 IST
VLC Media Player Website Block in India Lifted After VideoLAN Issues Legal Notice to DoT, MeitY

Photo Credit: Google Play

VideoLAN's president had claimed that its traffic had taken a 20 percent hit since the ban

Highlights
  • VideoLAN sent a legal notice to the DoT with the aid of IFF
  • VLC is endorsed by the government under the Digital India programme
  • VideoLAN claimed the ban violated Article 19 of the ICCPR

VLC Media Player's website has finally been unblocked in India, a month after the software developer issued a notice to the government. Developer VideoLAN's site was blocked for over six months in the country. It had issued a legal notice to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in October, over the blocking of its website in the country. The organisation also stated that it would pursue legal remedies for the breach of the organisation's rights under the Constitution of India and international law. It is worth noting that the government has previously endorsed VLC as part of the Digital India programme.

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) shared a tweet on Monday confirming that the ban on VLC Media Player's site has been lifted. As per a previous report, VideoLAN filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the DoT to gain more information regarding the ban.

The RTI was reportedly referred to MeitY, which claimed to have no information available regarding the ban on the VideoLAN site. The developer of the open-source media player issued a legal notice to the DoT and MeitY, stating that it had not received any notice prior to the ban.

VideoLAN president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf had stated its website traffic had reduced by 20 percent since the ban in India in February. He also revealed his confusion regarding the ban pointing out that some internet service providers (ISP) had blocked the site in Inda whereas others had not.

In addition, the ban seemed to have only affected the VideoLAN site. The app remained available to download on other platforms like Google Play and App Store. VideoLAN then issued a legal notice in September to the DoT with the aid of IFF which mentioned that the reason for blocking the site had not been communicated even after six months.

In its notice to the government, VideoLAN had claimed that the blocking of the site violated international freedom of speech obligations and also breached Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The organisation also stated that it would pursue legal remedies for the breach of its rights, in its notice issued last month.

The VideoLAN website was accessible in India on Tuesday, and Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the VideoLAN website was accessible on multiple internet service providers. Meanwhile, MeitY and the Department of Telecommuncations are yet to provide a public statement on the unblocking of the website in India.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VLC Media Player, VLC, MeitY, VideoLAN
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Arrives December 14, Free to Owners of the Game
Twitter Executives Could Be Held Personally Liable, Face Huge FTC Fines, Former US Officials Say
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

VLC Media Player Website Block in India Lifted After VideoLAN Issues Legal Notice to DoT, MeitY
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  2. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  3. Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Days After Twitter Cut Jobs: Report
  4. Elon Musk's $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Challenged in US Court
  5. Redmi K60 Key Specifications Tipped, May Rival Oneplus Ace 2, Realme GT Neo 5
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  8. Moto G82 5G Review: Going Beyond the Budget Segment
#Latest Stories
  1. The Elephant Whisperers Release Date: Guneet Monga’s Heartfelt Documentary Out December 8 on Netflix
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, Specifications Tipped: Report
  3. Twitter Executives Could Be Held Personally Liable, Face Huge FTC Fines, Former US Officials Say
  4. VLC Media Player Website Block in India Lifted After VideoLAN Issues Legal Notice to DoT, MeitY
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Arrives December 14, Free to Owners of the Game
  6. Nike to Launch ‘.Swoosh’ Web3 Platform on November 18, Will Let Users Buy, Sell NFTs
  7. FTX Aftermath: US Federal Reserve's Top Regulator Urges 'Guardrails' for Cryptocurrencies
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 Official Support Page Goes Live in India, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. The Game Awards 2022 Nominees Announced: God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West Lead the Pack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.