Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, the acclaimed detective RPG from developer ZA/UM, is currently free on Epic Games Store on PC. The game can be redeemed for free on the Epic Games launcher on PC or the Epic Games Store website.

Epic Games Store offers a string of PC games for free during the Holiday season. After Hogwarts Legacy, Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, and a host of other games, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is now available for free on the storefront.

The PC version of Disco Elysium will be free on Epic Games Store till December 26, 9.30pm, after which the next free title will be revealed. As every year during the Holiday season, Epic is offering a new free game every day until the New Year.

Disco Elysium is an acclaimed RPG that was released in 2019. The game received the free Final Cut update in 2021. In Disco Elysium, players are put in the shoes of a detective investigating a murder in the fictional city of Revachol. Played from an isometric perspective, the game features deep RPG mechanics and leans heavily on player choices. The gameplay also involves skill checks via dice rolls and dialogue-intensive interactions. Disco Elysium won several year-end awards in 2019 and is considered of the greatest games of all time.

How to Redeem Disco Elysium - The Final Cut for Free

Launch the Epic Games Store launcher on PC or head to the Epic Games Store website on your browser. Then, click the 'Store' section on the storefront, scroll down to the 'Free Games' hub, where Disco Elysium is available for free now. Next to it, you can see when the next mystery title will be made available for free.

Click on the game to proceed to the checkout page, where you can see Disco Elysium, which is priced at Rs. 894, available for free. Click 'Get' and then 'Place Order' on the next page to redeem the game and add it to your Epic Games library. Once downloaded and installed, you can start playing it via the Epic Games Store launcher on PC.

Disco Elysium arrives for free on Epic Games Store as part of the store's Holiday season offerings. Before this, the PC games storefront offered The Callisto Protocol (December 24), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (December 23), Paradise Killer (December 22), Sorry We're Closed (December 21), Blood West (December 20), Eternights (December 19), and Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (December 18) for free.

Epic Games Store also offered Hogwarts Legacy for free for a week starting December 12.