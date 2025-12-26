Technology News
Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week

Leaked design renders of the Motorola Signature show a square-shaped rear camera module with a triple-camera setup and an LED flash.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 December 2025 10:26 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 (pictured) was unveiled in India earlier this month

  • Flipkart microsite hints at a December 28 reveal
  • Signature branding may replace the Edge 70 Ultra name
  • Leaks point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 flagship phone
Motorola appears to be gearing up to introduce a new premium smartphone lineup in India, with early signs now emerging through a fresh teaser on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has quietly set up an app-only microsite hinting at a “Signature” series, using visual cues closely associated with Motorola rather than naming the brand outright. The teaser suggests an imminent reveal and points to December 28 as the next key date, fuelling speculation around a flagship device that has already surfaced in recent leaks and renders.

Motorola Signature Series India Launch Teased

Flipkart has teased an upcoming Signature smartphone series through a new app-only microsite, signalling that Motorola is preparing to launch a new premium lineup in India. The page reads “Signature Class is Coming Soon!” and asks users to guess the brand using visual hints such as Motorola's batwing logo and its Pantone colour partnership.motorola signature series teaser flipkart inline Motorola Signature

Once the brand is correctly identified, the microsite displays a message asking users to “Come back on 28th Dec,” suggesting that Motorola or Flipkart will reveal more details on that date. While the page does not directly name Motorola, the clues make the association clear.

The teaser follows last week's leaked renders of a device believed to be called the Motorola Signature, codenamed Urus. The phone was earlier rumoured to launch as the Edge 70 Ultra, but recent leaks suggest Motorola may introduce it under the new Signature branding instead, potentially marking the start of a new flagship series.

The Motorola Signature handset is rumoured to launch in colour options such as Carbon and Martini Olive. Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a new render that appears to show the rumoured Carbon variant. The image also includes a stylus, suggesting that the purported handset will support stylus input.

Based on earlier reports and leaks, the Motorola Signature is expected to feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and run on Android 16.

The design renders of the Motorola Signature show a square-shaped rear camera module with a triple-camera setup and an LED flash. The phone is tipped to use 50-megapixel rear camera sensors, including a primary Sony Lytia sensor with optical image stabilisation. A metal frame, a hole-punch display, and a textured back panel with Motorola branding are also expected.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
