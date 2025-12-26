Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week

Motorola appears to be gearing up to introduce a new premium smartphone lineup in India, with early signs now emerging through a fresh teaser on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has quietly set up an app-only microsite hinting at a “Signature” series, using visual cues closely associated with Motorola rather than naming the brand outright. The teaser suggests an imminent reveal and points to December 28 as the next key date, fuelling speculation around a flagship device that has already surfaced in recent leaks and renders.

Motorola Signature Series India Launch Teased

Flipkart has teased an upcoming Signature smartphone series through a new app-only microsite, signalling that Motorola is preparing to launch a new premium lineup in India. The page reads “Signature Class is Coming Soon!” and asks users to guess the brand using visual hints such as Motorola's batwing logo and its Pantone colour partnership.

Once the brand is correctly identified, the microsite displays a message asking users to “Come back on 28th Dec,” suggesting that Motorola or Flipkart will reveal more details on that date. While the page does not directly name Motorola, the clues make the association clear.

The teaser follows last week's leaked renders of a device believed to be called the Motorola Signature, codenamed Urus. The phone was earlier rumoured to launch as the Edge 70 Ultra, but recent leaks suggest Motorola may introduce it under the new Signature branding instead, potentially marking the start of a new flagship series.

The Motorola Signature handset is rumoured to launch in colour options such as Carbon and Martini Olive. Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a new render that appears to show the rumoured Carbon variant. The image also includes a stylus, suggesting that the purported handset will support stylus input.

Based on earlier reports and leaks, the Motorola Signature is expected to feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and run on Android 16.

The design renders of the Motorola Signature show a square-shaped rear camera module with a triple-camera setup and an LED flash. The phone is tipped to use 50-megapixel rear camera sensors, including a primary Sony Lytia sensor with optical image stabilisation. A metal frame, a hole-punch display, and a textured back panel with Motorola branding are also expected.