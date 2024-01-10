Technology News

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With Dimensity 6100+ Listed on Retailer Website

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is listed with a price tag of CZK 8,999 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 17:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With Dimensity 6100+ Listed on Retailer Website

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is listed with a single 50-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • The Galaxy XCover 7 could pack 4,050mAh battery
  • It is shown with IP68-certified built
  • The Galaxy XCover 7 would debut as a successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is reportedly in the works as the next rugged smartphone by the South Korean brand. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone has been listed on a retailer's website revealing its price and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is shown with IP68-certified built and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. It appears to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ under the hood, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 50-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and 4,050mAh battery are the other key highlights of the handset.

The unannounced Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is currently listed on a European e-commerce website, as spotted by the German publication WinFuture. The handset is listed in a black shade with a price tag of CZK 8,999 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the Galaxy XCover 7 runs on Android 14 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) display. The display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For optics, the listing shows a single 50-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance with a MIL-STD-810H design. The listing suggests a 4,050mAh battery with support for charging via a USB Type-C port. It could pack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy XCover 7 would debut as a successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which was launched in June last year with a price tag of $599.99 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

Samsung's Galaxy XCover 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Further, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The handset has IP68 water and dust-resistant certification and packs a 4,050mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,050mAh
OS Android Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With Dimensity 6100+ Listed on Retailer Website
