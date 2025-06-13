Razer Kishi V3 series was launched on Thursday as the latest entrants in the mobile gaming controller lineup. The new Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL are compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs. Unlike the previous model, which could be extended to accommodate an iPad Mini, the largest Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL model in the series can be stretched to fit a 13-inch iPad or Android tablet, with a USB Type-C port.

Razer Kishi V3 Series Pricing, Availability

Razer Kishi V3 series pricing starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the base model that works with smartphones. The Razer Kishi V3 Pro costs $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,900), while the Kishi V3 Pro XL is the most expensive model at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL

Photo Credit: Razer

Customers who purchase the Razer Kishi V3 models will get three months of Apple Arcade at no additional cost, via the Razer Nexus app. The new mobile controllers are currently available via Razer's website and retail stores in the US.

Razer Kishi V3 Series Specifications, Features

The smallest Razer Kishi V3 model works with iOS and Android smartphones equipped with a USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the Kishi V3 Pro supports tablets with up to 8-inch displays (like the iPad Mini), and the largest Kishi V3 Pro XL can house tablets with 10-inch to 13-inch displays (like the iPad Pro).

You'll need a device with a USB Type-C port, which means that most Android phones will be supported, as well as recent iPhone and iPad models. Razer says the Kishi V3 lineup can also be connected to a PC via an optional USB Type-C cable that is sold separately.

Both the Razer Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL feature swappable caps and claw grip bumpers, unlike the standard Kishi V3 model. All three models feature two programmable mouse click buttons on the back.

If you connect the Razer Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL to a smartphone or tablet running on Android 12 or newer, or a PC running on Windows 11, you can also access Razer Sensa HD haptics, for tactile feedback while playing supported titles on mobile devices. This feature isn't currently supported on iPhone and iPad, and it doesn't work on the smaller Razer Kishi V3.