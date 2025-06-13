Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched

Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched

The largest Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL model is capable of stretching to fit a 13-inch iPad or Android tablet equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2025 16:12 IST
Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched

Photo Credit: Razer

Razer Kishi V3 is the smallest model in the lineup and it is compatible with iOS and Android phones

Highlights
  • Razer Kishi V3 works with most Android phones and recent iPhone models
  • The Kishi V3 Pro can fit up to 8-inch tablets like the iPad Mini
  • Sensa HD Haptics are available on the Kishi V3 Pro, Kishi V3 Pro XL
Advertisement

Razer Kishi V3 series was launched on Thursday as the latest entrants in the mobile gaming controller lineup. The new Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL are compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs. Unlike the previous model, which could be extended to accommodate an iPad Mini, the largest Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL model in the series can be stretched to fit a 13-inch iPad or Android tablet, with a USB Type-C port.

Razer Kishi V3 Series Pricing, Availability

Razer Kishi V3 series pricing starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the base model that works with smartphones. The Razer Kishi V3 Pro costs $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,900), while the Kishi V3 Pro XL is the most expensive model at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

kishi v3 pro xl razer Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL

Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL
Photo Credit: Razer

 

Customers who purchase the Razer Kishi V3 models will get three months of Apple Arcade at no additional cost, via the Razer Nexus app. The new mobile controllers are currently available via Razer's website and retail stores in the US.

Razer Kishi V3 Series Specifications, Features

The smallest Razer Kishi V3 model works with iOS and Android smartphones equipped with a USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the Kishi V3 Pro supports tablets with up to 8-inch displays (like the iPad Mini), and the largest Kishi V3 Pro XL can house tablets with 10-inch to 13-inch displays (like the iPad Pro).

You'll need a device with a USB Type-C port, which means that most Android phones will be supported, as well as recent iPhone and iPad models. Razer says the Kishi V3 lineup can also be connected to a PC via an optional USB Type-C cable that is sold separately.

Both the Razer Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL feature swappable caps and claw grip bumpers, unlike the standard Kishi V3 model. All three models feature two programmable mouse click buttons on the back. 

If you connect the Razer Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL to a smartphone or tablet running on Android 12 or newer, or a PC running on Windows 11, you can also access Razer Sensa HD haptics, for tactile feedback while playing supported titles on mobile devices. This feature isn't currently supported on iPhone and iPad, and it doesn't work on the smaller Razer Kishi V3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Razer Kishi V3, Razer Kishi V3 Pro, Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL, Razer Kishi V3 Price, Razer Kishi V3 Pro Price, Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL Price, Razer Kishi V3 Specifications, Razer Kishi V3 Pro Specifications, Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL Specifications, Razer
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision With Highlights on Windows, Can Work With Two Apps Simultaneously
Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  2. Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED TVs in India With These Features
  3. Sony Announces Limited-Period Discount on Audio Products in India
  4. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Leaked Renders Suggest Ultra-Like Design
#Latest Stories
  1. The Browser Company Unveils Dia, an AI-Powered Browser With In-Built Chatbot
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed
  3. Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched
  5. Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision With Highlights on Windows, Can Work With Two Apps Simultaneously
  6. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo X Fold 5 Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
  8. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India; Invites Public to Pitch Name for 5G Services
  9. Yahoo Adds New AI Features to Mail App in Attempt to Up Usage
  10. AMD Unveils AI Server as OpenAI Taps Its Newest Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »