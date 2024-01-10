Amazfit Helio Ring was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The smart ring by Zepp Health is said to provide integrated data with Amazfit smartwatches and the Zepp App. It is likely to compete with the likes of Noise Luna Ring and Boat Smart Ring. The company has confirmed that the Amazfit Helio Ring will be available for purchase later this year. Notably, other leading brands like Samsung and Apple have also previously been tipped to be working on their versions of smart rings that are also expected to hit the markets soon.

Zepp Health introduced the Amazfit Helio Ring at CES 2024. It is confirmed to be available for purchase in early Spring 2024. The company has revealed the design of the smart ring but has not yet disclosed many specifications of the device. The official website claims that the ring can be used alongside an Amazfit smartwatch and the data from both the smart wearables will be integrated with the Zepp App.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is confirmed to offer 10 ATM water resistance, according to the information available on the fact sheet attached in the CES press kit. It is said to support athletes in their training and complete recovery after a break or an injury. Its titanium alloy material claims to offer durability and lightness. The ring is offered in two sizes - the size 10 ring weighs 3.8g while the size 12 weighs 4g.

With the help of the Zepp App, Amazfit Helio Ring users are said to be able to monitor heart rate variability, sleeping heart rate, breathing, blood oxygen saturation level, and body temperature. The ring is also said to act as a sleep-tracking device. It is also equipped with Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensors that are claimed to track physical emotional stress indicators like sweat to help offer a reading on the users' emotional health.

Like most other fitness trackers, the Amazfit Helio Ring will also allow steps and calorie monitoring. Notably, it does not support GPS connectivity. The ring claims to offer a reading of the user's cardiovascular health by "tracking the time it takes for the heart rate to return to normal in three minutes after exercise." Although the company hasn't confirmed the battery capacity of the ring, the FAQ document shows that internal testing shows it to offer a battery life of up to five days.

