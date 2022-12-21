Technology News
loading

Government Asks YouTube to Take Down 3 Channels Spreading Fake News, Sensational Claims

A government official said the three channels used thumbnails and images of TV news channels and anchors to mislead viewers.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 December 2022 14:36 IST
Government Asks YouTube to Take Down 3 Channels Spreading Fake News, Sensational Claims

The three YouTube channels together have nearly 33 lakh subscribers

Highlights
  • These channels were found to be monetising misinformation on YouTube
  • Videos of three YouTube channels have been watched over 30 crore times
  • YouTube said that it had removed 5.6 million videos earlier this year

The government on Wednesday asked YouTube to take down three channels for making false and sensational claims about various public welfare initiatives and spreading fake news. The three channels were declared as peddlers of fake news by the Press Information Bureau Fact Check Unit on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has directed YouTube to take down the three channels Aaj Tak Live, News Headlines and Sarkari Updates," an official source said Wednesday.

Aaj Tak Live is not associated with the India Today Group, the government had clarified.

The channels were using thumbnails and images of TV news channels and their anchors to mislead viewers into believing that the news shared by them was authentic, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetising misinformation on YouTube," it had said.

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau said these YouTube channels spread false and sensational claims about the Supreme Court of India, chief justice of India, government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and farm loan waivers among others.

"A #YouTube channel 'News Headlines' with almost 10 lakh subscribers and 32 crore views has been found to be propagating #FakeNews about the Prime Minister, Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of India, and the Election Commission of India," the PIB Fact check handle tweeted on Wednesday

They also made claims about the government giving money to people who have opened bank accounts, Aadhaar cards, and PAN cards.

The three YouTube channels together have nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 30 crore times.

The world's most popular video sharing platform revealed earlier this month that it had removed 5.6 million (56 lakh) videos between July and September, and that these videos had violated its community guidelines.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Press Information Bureau
Ram Setu OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out December 23 on Prime Video
Featured video of the day
Turn Your iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine

Related Stories

Government Asks YouTube to Take Down 3 Channels Spreading Fake News, Sensational Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies: RBI Governor
  2. Ram Setu Prime Video Release Date Announced
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  5. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
  6. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Windows 11 to Get Android 13 Support, Beta Testing Launched: All Details
  9. Infinix Hot 20 5G Review: 5G on a Budget
  10. Ice Phishing Scams: What Are They and How to Stay Clear of Them
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 to Get Android 13 Support, Beta Testing Launched: All You Need To Know
  2. Loki Season 2, Star Wars’ Ahsoka First Looks Lead Disney+ 2023 Sizzle Reel
  3. Government Asks YouTube to Take Down 3 Channels Spreading Fake News, Sensational Claims
  4. Ram Setu OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out December 23 on Prime Video
  5. Ice Phishing Scams: What Are They and How Can Web3 Users Stay Clear of These Cyber Attacks
  6. Oppo Says New Flagship Phones Will Get 4 Years of ColorOS Updates, 5 Years of Security Patches
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Legal Papers Clearing Way for US Extradition to Face Fraud Charges, Official Says
  8. Tecno to Bring Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Smartwatches to India in 2023, Says Tecno India CEO: Report
  9. RBI Governor Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies
  10. Poco X5 Series Teased by Company's India Head, May Debut by February
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.