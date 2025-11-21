Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Begins Testing Built In Chat and Video Sharing Feature on Mobile App

YouTube Begins Testing Built-In Chat and Video Sharing Feature on Mobile App

YouTube's latest chat feature comes with strict safety measures.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 14:32 IST
YouTube Begins Testing Built-In Chat and Video Sharing Feature on Mobile App

Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube removed its old messaging system in 2019

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The feature lets adults share videos and chat directly in the YouTube app
  • Messages follow YouTube Community Guidelines with strict safety checks
  • Chats require invites and offer block, report and unsend options
Advertisement

YouTube is testing the return of private in-app messaging, six years after removing the feature. The company has started rolling out a new video-sharing and chat tool to users aged 18 and older in Ireland and Poland. People in the test can share long videos, Shorts and livestreams directly in the YouTube mobile app and discuss them in real time. This makes sharing easier because users no longer need to switch to other apps like WhatsApp or Instagram.

YouTube Tests Private Chat, Video Sharing Feature After Six Years

The company's support page explains how the feature works on the YouTube app for smartphones. Users can tap the Share button to open a full-screen chat window. From there, they can send videos, start one-on-one or group chats and reply with text, emojis or more videos. YouTube says this test responds to one of its most common feature requests.

The rollout is currently limited and comes with strict safety measures. The company adds that all messages must follow YouTube's Community Guidelines. The platform may scan or review messages that appear to break the rules or could cause harm. Users must accept a chat invite before a conversation starts. They can also block channels, report chats or unsend messages. Message alerts will appear with other YouTube notifications.

YouTube discontinued its old messaging system in 2019. The company never gave a full explanation, but many people believed child-safety concerns played a major role. The new test is restricted to adults to reduce risk and to help YouTube gather data on how the feature is used.

Depending on the results of the limited test, YouTube may decide to bring the feature to more countries. Testing in select regions gives the company a controlled environment with strong digital safety rules.

Spotify launched a similar private-messaging feature earlier this year. Both companies seem to be moving toward keeping users inside their apps by offering built-in ways to share and talk about content.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Mobile App, YouTube Video Sharing, YouTube Private Chat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp's About Feature Upgraded With Improved Visibility, New Design Inspired by Instagram Notes
Xbox Partner Preview Announcements: Raji: Kaliyuga, 007 First Light, Tides of Annihilation and More

Related Stories

YouTube Begins Testing Built-In Chat and Video Sharing Feature on Mobile App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  2. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers
  3. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  4. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked
  5. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced: Here's When It Will Begin
  6. iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Launch Pre-Bookings Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Confirmed; Will Be Equipped With This Chipset
  8. Honor's Robot Phone With AI-Powered Gimbal Camera Spotted in Live Images
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Is Now Rolling Out Group Chats in ChatGPT Globally to All Users
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode
  3. Valve's Steam Machine Could Be Priced Above 'Console Pricing Model' of $500
  4. Poco Pad M1 With 12,000mAh Battery to Launch Alongside Poco F8 Series and Poco Pad X1
  5. Exclusive: iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Bookings Ahead of India Launch
  6. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Leak Hints at Flat Display, Rear Panel With Leather-Like Finish
  7. CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of ‘High Risk’ Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux
  8. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery
  9. Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Is Now Available on Android
  10. Xbox Partner Preview Announcements: Raji: Kaliyuga, 007 First Light, Tides of Annihilation and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »