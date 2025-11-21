YouTube is testing the return of private in-app messaging, six years after removing the feature. The company has started rolling out a new video-sharing and chat tool to users aged 18 and older in Ireland and Poland. People in the test can share long videos, Shorts and livestreams directly in the YouTube mobile app and discuss them in real time. This makes sharing easier because users no longer need to switch to other apps like WhatsApp or Instagram.

YouTube Tests Private Chat, Video Sharing Feature After Six Years

The company's support page explains how the feature works on the YouTube app for smartphones. Users can tap the Share button to open a full-screen chat window. From there, they can send videos, start one-on-one or group chats and reply with text, emojis or more videos. YouTube says this test responds to one of its most common feature requests.

The rollout is currently limited and comes with strict safety measures. The company adds that all messages must follow YouTube's Community Guidelines. The platform may scan or review messages that appear to break the rules or could cause harm. Users must accept a chat invite before a conversation starts. They can also block channels, report chats or unsend messages. Message alerts will appear with other YouTube notifications.

YouTube discontinued its old messaging system in 2019. The company never gave a full explanation, but many people believed child-safety concerns played a major role. The new test is restricted to adults to reduce risk and to help YouTube gather data on how the feature is used.

Depending on the results of the limited test, YouTube may decide to bring the feature to more countries. Testing in select regions gives the company a controlled environment with strong digital safety rules.

Spotify launched a similar private-messaging feature earlier this year. Both companies seem to be moving toward keeping users inside their apps by offering built-in ways to share and talk about content.