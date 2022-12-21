Technology News
It's an early Christmas present — for some.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI |  Updated: 21 December 2022 14:12 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Movie is produced by Amazon Studios, Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, and Abundantia Entertainment

Highlights
  • Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma
  • The movie is made on a reported budget of Rs. 150 crore
  • Ram Setu grossed Rs. 93 crore during its theatrical run

Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu will start streaming on Prime Video from December 23, Amazon announced Wednesday.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the Hindi-language action-adventure movie was released in theatres across India in late October around Diwali.

Ram Setu, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, follows an atheist archaeologist turned believer (Kumar) who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Ram Setu, formally known as Adam's Bridge / Rama's Bridge, is a chain of natural limestone shoals between the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu in India, and the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

In Hindu mythology epic Ramayana, the bridge was built by army loyal to Lord Rama, who helped rescue his wife Sita from the clutches of Lanka ruler Ravan.

Kumar claimed Ram Setu is a film rooted in Indian history, and he is glad that it will reach a bigger audience with its release on Prime Video.

"The film received positive response during its theatrical release and we are excited to take it to our audiences far and wide.

"It's a well-researched film that not just brings out the authenticity in storytelling, but also gives the viewers an immersive experience through its state-of-art VFX technology that further enhances the narrative," the 55-year-old actor said in a prepared statement.

Made on a reported budget of Rs. 150 crore, Ram Setu opened to negative reviews and was a box office bomb, grossing just Rs. 93 crore during its theatrical run.

Amazon's first theatrical co-production in India, Ram Setu was produced by Amazon Studios, Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, and Abundantia Entertainment. Zee Studios handled theatrical distribution.

Ram Setu is out December 23 on Prime Video in India and around the world.

