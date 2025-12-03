Technology News
English Edition
YouTube Recap 2025 Rolled Out With Personalised Cards, Video Viewing Insights

YouTube Recap appears on the homepage and in the 'You' tab on both mobile and desktop.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 10:33 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube Recaps are available only for adult accounts

Highlights
  • Users get up to 12 personalised cards based on watch history
  • Recap includes top channels, topics and viewing pattern shifts
  • Music data appears for users active on YouTube Music
YouTube has launched its first year-end Recap for videos on the main platform, offering users a summary of their 2025 viewing habits. Until now, a user's YouTube Recap existed only within the YouTube Music app. The new rollout brings a similar retrospective experience to the main service, presenting an organised snapshot of what viewers watched most throughout the year. The feature comes at a time when year-end summaries are common across digital platforms, and YouTube's version offers users a clearer look at their interests and viewing patterns.

YouTube Recap Is the First Yearly Breakdown of Video Viewing Habits

The new YouTube Recap uses a user's watch history to generate up to 12 cards that highlight top channels, frequently watched topics, shifts in viewing patterns, and a personality category based on content preferences, the company explained in a blog post. Personality options include the Adventurer, Skill Builder, Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker, Connector, Dreamer, and Philosopher.

Some users will also see music-related data, such as top artists and songs. Those who have used YouTube Music for at least ten hours will be directed to a separate, detailed Music Recap within the YouTube Music app.

Recap appears on the YouTube homepage and in the 'You' tab on both mobile and desktop. Meanwhile, Web users can also visit youtube.com/recap. The feature begins rolling out today in North America and will expand globally later this week. Mobile users need the YouTube app version 18.43 or higher.

YouTube Recaps are available only for adult accounts and will remain accessible until the end of the year, the company noted. YouTube says the feature went through over 50 concept tests across nine rounds of user feedback before the final design was selected.

Alongside the rollout, YouTube released trend data for 2025. MrBeast ranked as the top creator for the sixth consecutive year, "The Joe Rogan Experience" led the podcast charts, and Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die with a Smile" topped the song charts.

YouTube Recap, YouTube Recap 2025, YouTube
Apple to Reportedly Resist Government’s Directive to Preload Sanchar Saathi App: 5 Things to Know
