YouTube Music's 2025 Recap Rolling Out With Musical Passport, AI Chat Features

YouTube Music 2025 Recap offers a calendar view showing which days the user listened to a particular artist.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube Music's 2025 Recap is shown in a story-like format

Highlights
  • Recap offers AI-based overview of listening habits
  • This year’s recap includes new features
  • The recap is available to several users on Android and iOS
YouTube Music's 2025 Recap is now rolling out to multiple users, offering a detailed look at their activities on the platform over the past year. This year's edition provides personalised insights into music habits by showing stats like total listening time for favourite artists. It also spotlights the top albums and highlights the countries the most-played artists come from. Additionally, YouTube Music's 2025 Recap edition introduces a new AI-powered chat feature that lets you "ask anything about your 2025 listening".

YouTube Music 2025 Recap Available on iOS, Android

The Alphabet-owned music streaming platform has begun rolling out the YouTube Music 2025 Recap, giving users a personalised breakdown of their year in music. Several users have reported spotting the feature on X and Reddit, and Gadgets 360 staff memebers were also able to access the 2025 YouTube Music Recap, confirming its wider rollout.

youtube music gadgets360 YouTube Music

YouTube Music 2025 Recap

 

A banner on the app leads users to the Recap, but if it's not visible yet, users can access it by tapping their profile picture and selecting “Your Recap” on YouTube Music on Android and iOS.

The 2025 Recap is shown in a story-like format. Once you tap “Get your Recap”, it starts by displaying the total listening time and is followed by your most-played tracks. It also includes a calendar view showing which days the user listened to a particular artist. 

youtube 2025 music recap gadgets360 YouTube Music 2025 Recap

YouTube Music 2025 Recap

 

A "musical passport" feature shows the countries your most-played artists come from. Additional sections include your top albums, genres, and podcasts. You can download these cards individually, and share them on social media.  

This year's YouTube Music Recap also integrates an AI assistant, via the 'Ask anything about your 2025' feature. The app allows users to chat with the AI to receive personalised insights and commentary on their listening habits.

Users can ask prompts like 'Invent five genres to describe my listening', 'What is the oldest song I listened to', 'Guess my Zodiac sign based on my 2025 listening', 'Was my music more chill or hype?', 'How did my listening change over the past year?' among others. 

Spotify is also expected to unveil Wrapped in the next couple of weeks, showing a personalised look back at the 2025 listening habits of users on the music streaming platform. Apple Music offers a month-wise Replay feature and also allows users to see an overview of the music they listened to at the end of the year.

Comments

Further reading: 2025 YouTube Music Recap, YouTube Music Recap, YouTube Music Recap 2025, YouTube Music
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
