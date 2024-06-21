Technology News
  YouTube Reportedly Cracking Down on Those Using VPN to Get Cheaper Premium Subscription

YouTube Reportedly Cracking Down on Those Using VPN to Get Cheaper Premium Subscription

YouTube Premium, like many other subscription services, isn’t priced the same in every region around the world.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 13:26 IST
YouTube Reportedly Cracking Down on Those Using VPN to Get Cheaper Premium Subscription

Photo Credit: Pexels/Szabo Viktor

YouTube is said to be cancelling subscriptions of users who used VPN to get it

Highlights
  • YouTube cracks down on those using VPN to get premium subscriptions
  • Users on social media reported about cancellation of YouTube Premium
  • YouTube Premium prices were hiked by $2 in the US last year
YouTube is now cracking down on users who use virtual private networks (VPNs) to get a cheaper premium subscription, according to claims by users on social media. Over the last few months, the video-streaming service has been heavily focusing on tackling the issue of third-party ad blockers which violate its terms of service. However, it now seems to have diverted its attention to another one of its revenue streams – YouTube Premium subscriptions.

Crackdown on VPN users

In a post titled “Automatic YouTube Premium Cancellation?” on the YouTube subreddit, user @Alopez1024 shared a screenshot showing an alleged email from the video-streaming service regarding the cancellation of the premium subscription. The email informed the user of them losing the benefits of YouTube Premium, while also guiding them through the process of getting it back.

In the comments, several users highlighted that this may be happening to those using a VPN to get a cheaper subscription. Notably, YouTube Premium, like many other subscription services, isn't priced the same everywhere. For instance, it starts at $13.99 (roughly Rs. 1,170) per month in the US for the Individual plan. On the other hand, the same plan costs Rs. 129 per month in India, which is almost 10 percent of the US price.

Due to this disparity, some users may have navigated to the YouTube website via VPN in regions where its premium subscription is cheaper, to get it. This is the very issue that YouTube is said to be tackling with its latest move.

YouTube's response

In a conversation with TechCrunch, a YouTube spokesperson said, “To provide the most accurate plans and offers available, we have systems in place to determine the country of our users. In instances where the signup country does not match where the user is accessing YouTube, we're asking members to update their billing information to their current country of residence.”

Streaming services as of late have been witnessing periodic price hikes. The price of Spotify Premium recently saw an increase for the second time in 12 months. YouTube Premium's subscription prices were also hiked in July 2023 to $13.99 per month, up from $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,000).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
YouTube Reportedly Cracking Down on Those Using VPN to Get Cheaper Premium Subscription
