Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More

YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More

YouTube will roll out "three dozen new features and design updates" to users on all platforms over the coming weeks.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 18:24 IST
YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More

Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube will make it easier to go back to your last viewed point while seeking a video

Highlights
  • YouTube is adding support for new features on its mobile apps and the web
  • The new features will improve the viewing experience across platforms
  • YouTube has also added features that will help fans engage with creators
Advertisement

YouTube is gaining support for several new features and improvements as part of the latest updates rolling out to the video streaming service. The Alphabet-owned company announced that it is rolling out “three dozen new features and design updates” to users across different platforms. With these improvements, users have access to improved volume controls, better video seeking, and a better experience while liking videos and subscribing to video creators on YouTube. A new You tab has also been added with account details and a user's watch history.

In a blog post, YouTube Product Management Director Matthew Darby stated that the service has introduced a new feature called Stable Volume, aimed at easing the process of changing the volume while watching a video — removing the sudden jumps that used to occur in the past. This setting is already rolling out to users, enabled by default, and can be found in each video settings menu under Additional settings > Stable volume.

Seeking while watching a video is also set to get easier, according to the company. While watching a video in portrait or landscape (full screen mode), users can tap and hold on the right side of the screen to start playing the video at twice the speed — until they let go.

Meanwhile, viewers will be able to move their finger while scrubbing the video seek bar, back to the point they were previously watching, with haptic feedback. Mobile and tablet users can also "lock" the screen to prevent accidental touches while playing a video.

When a video is playing and YouTube creators prompt users to like the video and subscribe to their channel, the relevant buttons will be shown with a visual cue, along with animations when users interact with them. During the first 24 hours after a video is uploaded, users will see video counts update in real time, according to the company. 

YouTube is also introducing a new You tab located at the bottom-right corner of the screen, in place of the Library tab. This page will house previously watched videos, playlists, downloads and purchases, according to the company, along with settings related to your account and details about your channel.

Android users will also be able to sing, hum, or play a song to search for it, directly from the YouTube app. This is a feature that is also available in the Google app, will let you quickly search for a track and identify it using AI, according to the company. It will be available on the YouTube app for Android smartphones over the next couple of weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube update, YouTube features, YouTube stable volume
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Reddit to Draw Curtains on Crypto Based ‘Community Points’ Programme, Blames Stability Concerns

Related Stories

YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  5. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  6. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Will Reportedly Release iOS 17.1 Update by This Date
  8. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
  9. CERT-In Warns of 51 Major Security Flaws Affecting These Android Versions
  10. Here Are the Top Deals on Laptops for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A05s With Snapdragon 680 Chip and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More
  3. Reddit to Draw Curtains on Crypto Based ‘Community Points’ Programme, Blames Stability Concerns
  4. Windows 11 Now Running on Over 400 Million Monthly Active Devices: Report
  5. Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why
  6. Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. iOS 17.1 Update Includes Fix for Purported Screen Burn-in Bug, Fixes Significant Location Privacy Bug: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra, Suggests Vulkan Test
  9. Netflix Geeked Week 2023 Announced, Lineup Includes Stranger Things, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Might Not Be as Bright as OnePlus 12, Leaked Specifications Suggest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »