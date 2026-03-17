Best Duplex Laser Printers for Homes, Small Offices in 2026

If you're setting up a home workspace or running a small office in 2026, a good duplex laser printer can make a noticeable difference. Being able to print on both sides automatically saves paper and makes every day tasks a lot more convenient. Most modern options now offer fast print speeds, reliable performance, and easy wireless connectivity for phones and laptops. Whether you just need a basic printer or an all-in-one that can scan and copy as well, there are plenty of practical choices available. Here are some of the best duplex laser printers you can buy in India right now.

HP Laser 303d Printer

The HP Laser 303d is built for small teams of up to five users and focuses purely on black-and-white printing. It supports automatic duplex printing, so you can print on both sides without any extra effort, and delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute on A4 paper. Print quality goes up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi, and it is designed to handle around 300 to 2,300 pages a month, with a maximum capacity of up to 30,000 pages if needed.

For paper handling, you get a 250-sheet input tray that can be extended slightly, along with a 120-sheet output tray. It works with common sizes like A4, A5, B5, Oficio, and envelopes, and supports duplex printing on A4 and Oficio. Connectivity is basic with a USB 2.0 port, and the printer comes with 256MB of memory. It runs on a single black toner cartridge with a separate imaging drum and includes a one-year limited warranty.

HP Laser 303d Printer Price in India

The HP Laser 303d is currently priced at Rs. 13,999 in India.

HP Laser 303dw Printer

The HP Laser 303dw is built for small offices that need fast and reliable black-and-white printing for everyday use. It prints at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing, which helps cut down on paper use. The printer is rated for a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, though it's best suited for around 300 to 2,300 pages a month. Print resolution goes up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi, and it comes with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

On the connectivity side, you get Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and support for the HP mobile app, along with USB. It uses a single black toner cartridge with a separate imaging drum, and supports both standard HP 181A and higher-yield HP 181X cartridges. The printer can handle a range of paper types from 60 to 220 gsm, and comes with 256MB of memory and an automatic paper sensor for everyday office use.

HP Laser 303dw Printer Price in India

In India, the HP Laser 303dw is available at a price of Rs. 15,999.

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw

The Canon imageCLASS MF272dw combines printing, scanning, and copying in a single monochrome laser device for everyday office use. It prints at up to 30 pages per minute, with automatic duplex printing available at up to 18 pages per minute. Print resolution is rated at 600 x 600 dpi, with image refinement boosting it to 2,400 x 600 dpi. It can deliver the first page in about 5.4 seconds and is designed for a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages. Paper handling includes a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

For scanning and copying, it comes with a flatbed scanner offering up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution. Copy speeds go up to 29 pages per minute, with support for up to 999 copies in one go. Connectivity options include USB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, along with support for Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Canon PRINT Business, and Microsoft Universal Print. The printer uses Canon Cartridge 071, rated for 1,200 pages, with a higher-yield 071H option that can print up to 2,500 pages.

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF272dw printer is currently available in India for Rs. 23,299.

Brother HL-L2440DW Printer

The Brother HL-L2440DW is designed for home use or small offices that need straightforward black-and-white printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute with a resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. Automatic duplex printing is supported, and it includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 150-sheet output tray. The printer supports a wide range of paper sizes and types, including envelopes and labels.

It comes with 64MB of memory and a one-line LCD panel for basic controls. Connectivity options include USB, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct, along with support for modern wireless security standards. While duty cycle and toner yield details are not specified, it is suited for regular low to moderate printing needs.

Brother HL-L2440DW Price in India

Currently, the Brother HL-L2440DW can be purchased in India at Rs. 13,399.

Brother DCP-L2640DW Printer

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer built for small offices, combining print, scan, and copy functions. It can print at speeds of up to 34 pages per minute, with a maximum resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi. It supports automatic duplex printing, and the printer comes with a 250-sheet input tray, a 120-sheet output tray, and a 50-sheet ADF. It also supports multiple paper types, with a manual feed slot that can handle media up to 230 gsm.

The flatbed scanner offers up to 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution, while the ADF supports up to 600 x 600 dpi. Copying features include scaling from 25 percent to 400 percent. The printer is equipped with 256MB of memory and a two-line LCD panel for basic controls. Connectivity options include USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct, along with support for current wireless security standards.

Brother DCP-L2640DW Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2640DW can be bought in India at Rs. 24,529.