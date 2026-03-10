Best Colour and Monochrome Laser Printers for Home, Small Office Usage in 2026

Laser printers are widely used in homes and small offices because they offer fast printing speeds, crisp text output, and lower running costs over time compared to many inkjet printers. In 2026, manufacturers offer a range of compact laser printers with features such as automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and multifunction support for scanning and copying. Buyers can choose between basic monochrome printers for everyday documents and colour models suited for presentations or graphics.

This list highlights some of the best colour and monochrome laser printers currently available in India for home and small office use, along with their key specifications and pricing.

HP Laser 303dw Printer

HP Laser 303dw is a compact monochrome laser printer designed for small office teams of up to five users. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic two-sided printing to help reduce paper usage. The device offers a maximum monthly duty cycle of 30,000 pages, with a recommended workload of 300 to 2,300 pages per month. It prints at resolutions of up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and includes a standard 250-sheet paper tray with a 100-sheet output capacity.

The printer supports wireless printing through Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP mobile app, alongside USB connectivity. It uses a single black toner cartridge and a separate imaging drum, with support for HP 181A and higher-yield HP 181X cartridges. The device can handle various media types ranging from 60 to 220 gsm and comes equipped with 256MB of memory and an automatic paper sensor to support everyday office printing tasks.

HP Laser 303dw Printer Price in India

The HP Laser 303dw Printer presently costs Rs. 15,999 in India.

HP Colour Laser Printer MFP 3303sdw

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro MFP 3303sdw is a colour laser multifunction printer designed for small teams of up to seven users. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, with print speeds of up to 25 pages per minute for both black and colour documents. The printer offers a monthly duty cycle of up to 40,000 pages and a recommended volume of 150 to 2,500 pages per month. It supports automatic duplex printing, prints at up to 600 x 600 dpi resolution, and includes a 250-sheet input tray with a 100-sheet output capacity.

The device uses four toner cartridges for black, cyan, magenta, and yellow, with support for HP TerraJet cartridges, including standard and high-yield options. It features a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution and copy functions supporting up to 999 copies. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB, along with Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP Smart app. The printer also includes 512MB memory and a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen.

HP Colour Laser Printer MFP 3303sdw Price in India

Currently, the HP Colour Laser Printer MFP 3303sdw price in India is set at Rs. 51,999.

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw

The Canon imageCLASS MF272dw is a monochrome laser multifunction printer that supports printing, copying, and scanning. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing at up to 18 pages per minute. The printer offers a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, enhanced to 2,400 x 600 dpi with image refinement technology. It has a first print out time of about 5.4 seconds and a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages. The device includes a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output capacity.

The printer features a flatbed scanner with up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution and copy speeds of up to 29 pages per minute with support for up to 999 copies. Connectivity options include USB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with support for Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Canon PRINT Business, and Microsoft Universal Print. It uses Canon Cartridge 071 toner rated for 1,200 pages, with a high-yield 071H option offering up to 2,500 pages.

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Price in India

Canon is currently selling the imageCLASS MF272dw printer in India at Rs. 23,299.

Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx

The Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx is a colour laser multifunction printer designed for office use, offering print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities. It delivers print speeds of up to 21 pages per minute for both colour and monochrome documents and supports automatic duplex printing. The device produces output at up to 600 x 600 dpi, enhanced to 1200 x 1200 dpi equivalent, and is rated for a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages. Paper handling includes a 250-sheet cassette and a 100-sheet output tray.

For document handling, the printer includes a 50-sheet duplex automatic document feeder and a colour scanner with up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution. Connectivity options include USB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, with support for Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Canon PRINT Business, and Google Cloud Print. It uses Canon Cartridge 054 toner, offering yields of 1,500 pages for black and 1,200 pages for colour, while high-yield cartridges provide up to 3,100 black pages and 2,300 colour pages.

Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx printer in India is available in India at a price of Rs. 69,990.

Brother HL-L3220CDW Colour Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L3220CDW is a colour laser printer designed for office and home use, offering print speeds of up to 18 pages per minute for both mono and colour A4 documents. It supports automatic duplex printing and delivers a print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. The printer includes a 250-sheet input tray, a single-sheet manual feed slot, and a 150-sheet output capacity, while supporting various media types such as plain paper, labels, envelopes, and glossy paper.

Connectivity options include USB 2.0 and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct for wireless printing. The device features 256MB of memory and a one-line LCD for basic controls. It supports multiple paper sizes, including A4, Letter, and Legal, and is designed for compact office setups with dimensions of 399 x 399 x 239 mm.

Brother HL-L3220CDW Colour Laser Printer Price in India

In India, the Brother HL-L3220CDW colour laser printer currently costs Rs. 33,709 in India.

Brother DCP-L2680DW Monochrome Printer

The Brother DCP-L2680DW is a monochrome laser multifunction printer that supports printing, scanning, and copying. It offers print speeds of up to 34 pages per minute on A4 documents and a resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The printer supports automatic duplex printing and includes a 250-sheet input tray with a manual feed slot, along with a 120-sheet output capacity. It handles multiple media types, including plain, recycled, and thick paper, labels, and envelopes.

The device features a scanner with up to 1200 x 1200 dpi optical resolution and copy functions with scaling from 25 to 400 percent. Connectivity options include USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct support. It also includes 256MB of memory and a 2.7-inch colour touchscreen display for device control.

Brother DCP-L2680DW Monochrome Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2680DW printer is priced in India at Rs. 21,899.