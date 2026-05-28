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Best Wi-Fi Routers for Indian Homes From TP-Link, D-Link and More

A good Wi-Fi router can improve coverage, provide a more stable connection, and support multiple devices at the same time.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 28 May 2026 13:00 IST
Best Wi-Fi Routers for Indian Homes From TP-Link, D-Link and More

Photo Credit: D-Link

The list includes five routers from TP-Link, D-Link, and Tenda that cater to different budgets

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Highlights
  • TP-Link and D-Link offer affordable entry-level options
  • Dual-band models help manage multiple connected devices
  • Several routers include Gigabit Ethernet connectivity
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Choosing the right Wi-Fi router is about more than just internet speed. Coverage, network stability, security features, and the ability to handle multiple devices can all affect day-to-day performance. Many of today's routers include useful features such as Beamforming, MU-MIMO, parental controls, guest networks, and mobile app-based setup tools. If you're looking to upgrade your home network, these TP-Link, D-Link, and Tenda routers offer a range of features at different price points in India.

The TP-Link N300 TL-WR845N is one of the most affordable Wi-Fi routers available in India. It is aimed at users who need a reliable internet connection for everyday tasks such as web browsing, online classes, video calls, and HD streaming. The router supports multiple operating modes, including Router, Access Point, Range Extender, and WISP, making it suitable for a variety of home networking setups. Three external antennas help improve signal coverage across smaller homes and apartments.

Key Specifications

  • Wi-Fi standard: Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n)
  • Wireless speed: Up to 300Mbps
  • Frequency band: Single-band 2.4GHz
  • Antennas: Three fixed 5dBi high-gain antennas
  • Ports: 1 WAN + 4 LAN ports
  • Security: WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK
  • Features: IPv6 support, parental controls, guest network, bandwidth control, WPS
  • Coverage: Small to medium homes, up to two bedrooms
  • App support: TP-Link Tether app
 

The TP-Link N300 TL-WR845N is available in India for Rs. 1,259.

The TP-Link Archer C6 is a popular dual-band router designed for homes with multiple connected devices. It supports separate 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, allowing users to dedicate faster bandwidth to activities such as streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. The router also includes MU-MIMO technology and Beamforming support, which help manage network traffic more efficiently and improve wireless coverage. With Gigabit Ethernet ports, it can also take full advantage of higher-speed broadband plans.

Key Specifications

  • Wi-Fi standard: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Wireless speed: Up to 1,200Mbps
  • Frequency bands: 2.4GHz and 5GHz
  • Speed split: 400Mbps on 2.4GHz, 867Mbps on 5GHz
  • Antennas: Four external antennas
  • Ports: Five Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Features: MU-MIMO, Beamforming, Access Point mode
  • Security: WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK
  • App support: TP-Link Tether app
 

The TP-Link Archer AC1200 C6 is priced at Rs. 2,799 in India.

The D-Link DIR-615 remains a practical choice for users looking for an entry-level router for basic internet access. It offers single-band wireless connectivity with speeds of up to 300Mbps and supports multiple operating modes, including Router, Access Point, Repeater, and Client modes. The router also includes several network management and security features, making it suitable for students, small families, and users who primarily use the internet for browsing, social media, video streaming, and online learning.

Key Specifications

  • Wi-Fi standard: Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n)
  • Wireless speed: Up to 300Mbps
  • Frequency band: Single-band 2.4GHz
  • Antennas: High-gain omni-directional antennas
  • Ports: 1 WAN + 4 LAN ports
  • Modes: Router, Access Point, Repeater, Client
  • Features: IPv6, guest network, VLAN, TR-069, bandwidth limitation
  • Security: WPA2-PSK, WPS
  • App support: D-Link Assistant mobile app
 

The D-Link DIR-615 is available for Rs. 1,099 in India.

The D-Link DIR-825 is a dual-band Wi-Fi router that caters to households with higher connectivity demands. It combines AC1200 wireless speeds with Gigabit Ethernet ports for faster wired and wireless networking. Support for MU-MIMO allows the router to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously, helping reduce congestion when several users are online at the same time. Its multiple operating modes also make it useful for extending or adapting existing home network setups without requiring additional hardware.

Key Specifications

  • Wi-Fi standard: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Wireless speed: Up to 1,200Mbps
  • Frequency bands: 2.4GHz and 5GHz
  • Speed split: 300Mbps on 2.4GHz, 867Mbps on 5GHz
  • Antennas: Four high-gain antennas
  • Ports: One Gigabit WAN and four Gigabit LAN ports
  • Features: MU-MIMO, Router mode, Access Point mode, Repeater mode
  • Security: WEP, WPS
  • App support: D-Link Assistant mobile app
 

The D-Link DIR-825 is currently priced at Rs. 2,199.

Tenda AC10 AC1200

The Tenda AC10 AC1200 is designed for users who need broader coverage and better performance across several connected devices. It features a 1GHz processor, Gigabit Ethernet ports, and dual-band wireless connectivity, making it suitable for streaming, gaming, remote work, and smart home usage. The router also supports MU-MIMO and Beamforming technologies, which help distribute Wi-Fi signals more effectively throughout the home. Additional features such as VPN server support and Wi-Fi scheduling provide extra control over network access and management.

Key Specifications

  • Wi-Fi standard: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Wireless speed: Up to 1,200Mbps
  • Frequency bands: 2.4GHz and 5GHz
  • Speed split: 300Mbps on 2.4GHz, 867Mbps on 5GHz
  • Processor: 1GHz CPU
  • Antennas: Four external antennas
  • Ports: One Gigabit WAN and three Gigabit LAN ports
  • Features: MU-MIMO, Beamforming+, VPN server, Wi-Fi scheduling
  • Security: WPS
  • Coverage: Designed for whole-home coverage
  • App support: Mobile app management
 

Tenda AC10 AC1200 Price in India

The Tenda AC10 AC1200 router is available for Rs. 2,349 in India.

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Further reading: Best Wi Fi Routers for Indian Homes, Best Wi Fi Routers in India, TP Link, D Link, Tenda
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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