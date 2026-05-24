Technology News
English Edition

How to Use Your Android Phone as a Webcam on Your Windows 11 PC: A Step-By-Step Guide

Android phones often offer better image quality compared to integrated webcams on laptops.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2026 12:00 IST
How to Use Your Android Phone as a Webcam on Your Windows 11 PC: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ George Milton

Here's how you can use your Android phone as webcam on Windows 11

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Your Android phone should be running at least Android 11
  • You must permit camera access from your phone
  • You can connect your phone and PC via the Link to Windows app
Advertisement

Windows was recently updated with a new functionality that lets you connect your Android smartphone as a webcam with your PC running Windows 11. The new feature eliminates the need for you to download third-party apps to do the same, which are known to put your privacy and security. Moreover, you may not have to buy a separate webcam if you currently do not own one, as you can simply connect your handset to your PC and use it as a webcam. Phones are generally known to have better cameras than integrated webcams. Hence, using your handset as a camera for your PC would be a better choice in certain situations.

If you are wondering how you can use your Android smartphone as a webcam on Windows 11, we have prepared a simple step-by-step guide to help you do the same.

VoltWindows 11 Discussion
Explore More...

Benefits of Using Your Android Phone as a Webcam on Windows 11

There are multiple benefits of using your Android phone as a webcam on Windows 11. For starters, your Android phone has a better rear camera setup, which is capable of recording videos and capturing images at a higher resolution. Considering most of the laptops feature an IR webcam with a Full-HD resolution at best, your Android handset can better serve your needs when you need better image quality.

On top of this, if you own a PC, you typically have to spend extra on an external webcam. While there are a few monitors that come with IR webcams, they suffer from the same image quality issue as the ones on your laptop. Hence, using your Android smartphone as a webcam would be a better choice, as you will no longer have to purchase a separate webcam to go with your PC.

Additionally, webcams on laptops are fixed in one place. At best, you can move your laptop's screen back and forth to adjust the frame. However, you will not have to face this issue with your wirelessly connected Android phone, as you can place your phone anywhere you want to and easily adjust the frame accordingly.

Since your Android phone connects to your Windows 11 PC via Bluetooth (for pairing) and Wi-Fi (for the connection), you do not have to use a cable to connect to your computer, which often becomes a hassle to deal with when working with multiple PC peripherals. Lastly, if you do live streams on YouTube, you can use your Android phone as a secondary webcam that can be placed at a different angle from your primary webcam.

Requirements to Use Your Android Phone as a Webcam on Windows 11

According to Microsoft, there are three major requirements if you want to use your Android phone as a webcam on Windows 11.

  • Your PC should be running at least Windows 11 or a later version.
  • Your Android smartphone should be running Android 10 or a newer version of the OS.
  • Moreover, if you are using the Link to Windows app to connect to your PC, you must make sure that you are using the Link to Windows app's version 1.24022.0 or later.

If your devices meet the above-mentioned requirements, you can get started with the steps.

How to Use Your Android Phone as a Webcam on Your Windows 11

  1. First, you must download the Link to Windows app on your Android phone.
  2. Then, open the Link to Phone app on your PC.
  3. Now, sign in to the app on your PC.
  4. Once signed in, the app will show you a QR code.
  5. You must now scan the QR code from the Link to Windows app on your Android phone to establish a wireless connection between the two devices.
  6. Alternatively, you can connect your Android handset directly to your Windows PC via Bluetooth.
  7. Once the two devices have been connected, open the Settings app on your PC.
  8. Navigate to the Bluetooth and devices section and look for your Android phone's name.
  9. Now, tap on the name of your Android handset. A new screen will appear.
  10. Here, you must toggle the Use device as a camera button if it is not already turned on.
  11. Now, open the Manage cameras menu in the Settings app on your PC.
  12. Under the list of connected cameras, your Android phone's device name will appear.
  13. Tap on the device name of your Android handset.
  14. Then, a pop-up window will appear with the camera feed from your phone.
  15. If the camera feed is blank, tap on the Resend Permission Request button and grant the required permission from your Android phone.
  16. Now you can use your Android smartphone as a webcam on Windows 11.

FAQs

How can I select my Android phone as a webcam on my Windows 11 PC?

You will first have to connect your Android phone to your Windows PC via Bluetooth, and then you can use your Android handset as a webcam on Windows 11.

What permission do I have to give to use my Android phone as a webcam on Windows 11?

You will have to permit your Windows PC to access your connected Android phone's camera.

Do I need to download an app to use my Android phone as a webcam on Windows 11?

You can download the Link to Windows app to connect your handset to your PC.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, Android Phone as a Webcam, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor Magic 9 Series Could Feature 8,000mAh Batteries; Tipster Leaks Camera, Display Upgrades

Related Stories

How to Use Your Android Phone as a Webcam on Your Windows 11 PC: A Step-By-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Salbardi OTT Release: Streaming Details, Plot, Cast, Crew and Reception
  2. Paco Leon's Aida: The Movie Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know All About This
#Latest Stories
  1. Aida: The Movie Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Spanish Comedy Tribute Online
  2. NASA Just Released One of the Most Detailed Maps of the Night Sky Ever
  3. Bhagubai Out on OTT: Know How to Stream This Marathi Comedy Drama Film Online
  4. Mad For Each Other OTT Release: Where to Watch the Indian Relationship Reality Show Online
  5. Salbardi OTT Release: Where to Watch Pooja Sawant’s Marathi Crime Mystery Thriller Online
  6. Bhojpuri Bawaal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Everything About This Upcoming Reality Series
  7. Mysterious Stacked Rocks Spotted by NASA Perseverance Rover on Mars
  8. Meta Launches Forum App as a Reddit-Like Platform for Discussions With AI-Powered Assistant for Admins
  9. Xiaomi 17T Series Teased to Arrive in Two Display Variants; Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Debut
  10. Honor Magic 9 Series Could Feature 8,000mAh Batteries; Tipster Leaks Camera, Display Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »