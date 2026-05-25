Realme introduced the Realme 16T in the Indian market last week with an 8,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build. It comes in three colour options and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The latest offering is designed for buyers looking for handsets in the upper mid-range category. The new Realme 16T competes with the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G and Motorola Edge 70 in this space. All three models have 5G connectivity, fast charging support, Android 16-based UI and high refresh rate displays ranging from 120Hz to 144Hz and larger batteries.

Here's a comparison between the Realme 16T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G, and Motorola Edge 70 to help you pick the smartphone that offers the best value for your money.

Realme 16T 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India

Realme 16T: The price of Realme 16T begin at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. It is released in Starlight Black, Starlight Blue, and Starlight Red colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 6: You can buy the OnePlus Nord CE 6 at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 256GB storage version with the same 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 32,999. It is available inFresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colours.

Motorola Edge 70: The Motorola Edge 70 costs Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. You can buy it in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad colour options.

Realme 16T 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G vs Motorola Edge 70: Display, OS

Realme 16T: The Realme 16T features a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,200 nits peak brightness (HBM). This phone comes pre-installed with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.

OnePlus Nord CE 6: Buyers will get a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display in the OnePlus Nord CE 6 with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. Also, it has Crystal Guard protection. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Motorola Edge 70: Finally, the Motorola Edge 70 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is touted to offer up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. This model ships with Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI, and is confirmed to get three major Android upgrades along with four years of security updates.

The newly launched Realme 16T 5G features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings, while the Motorola Edge 70 has IP68 + IP69-rated for dust and water resistance.

Realme 16T 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G vs Motorola Edge 70: Chipset, Battery

Realme 16T 5G: The Realme 16T 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It carries an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It supports bypass charging and up to 6.5W wired reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 6: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset coupled with Adreno 810 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage. This phone also has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Motorola Edge 70: Finally, the Motorola Edge 70 features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a slightly smaller 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Realme 16T 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G vs Motorola Edge 70: Cameras, Dimensions

Realme 16T 5G: On the back, the Realme 16T has a dual camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. This model has the Selfie Mirror feature for preview and click selfies with the rear camera. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs about 224g.

OnePlus Nord CE 6: For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 also has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 162.5x77.5x8.5mm and weighs about 215g.

Motorola Edge 70: The Motorola Edge 70 has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a three-in-one light sensor. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 159.9x74.3x5.99mm and weighs 159g.

Realme 16T 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G vs Motorola Edge 70: Which One Should You Buy?

The Realme 16T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6, and Motorola Edge 70 are priced similarly in the Indian market. They are decent mid-range smartphones with similar rear camera features, Android versions and display details. The Realme 16T 5G is the best pick for people who require long battery life and a high refresh rate 144Hz display. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 also offers an 8,000mAh battery, but it stands out with a Snapdragon chipset. Buyers who are looking for a slim and lightweight build and a clear Android experience can opt for the Motorola Edge 70.

FAQs

1. Which chipset is used in the Realme 16T 5G?

The Realme 16T 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

2. What is the battery capacity of the Motorola Edge 70?

Motorola Edge 70 features a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

3. Which smartphone has the best battery life?

The Realme 16T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G both have 8,000mAh batteries.

4. Which phone charges the fastest?

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G supports 80W fast charging.