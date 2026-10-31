MacBook Pro was launched earlier this week at Apple's ‘Pro and Tell' event. The new model runs on Apple's M6 chipset. It features Apple's Magic Keyboard and has a 12-megapixel webcam. The new M6 configuration is available with the 14-inch model. Both models feature a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion support up to 120Hz. The chipset upgrade is the key highlight of the MacBook Pro (M6), but what else sets this new model apart from the existing MacBook Pro (M5)? Here's a detailed comparison.

MacBook Pro (M6) vs MacBook Pro (M5): Price in India

MacBook Pro (M6): The MacBook Pro (M6) price in India starts at Rs. 2,39,900 for the base configuration with 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Storage options include 2TB and 4TB SSDs at Rs .2,99,900 and Rs. 4,19,999, respectively. The optional nano-texture display version costs Rs. 18,000 additionally. It is available in Silver and Space Black colours.

MacBook Pro (M5): The MacBook Pro (M5) arrived in India with a starting price of Rs. 1,69,900 for the base variant with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The 16GB + 1TB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage models launched for Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,09,900, respectively. You can get it in Silver and Space Black shades.

MacBook Pro (M6) vs MacBook Pro (M5): Chipset

MacBook Pro (M6): The new MacBook Pro has an M6 chip that is manufactured using a 2nm process. It has a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. Apple states that it delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance and up to 25 percent faster performance for on-device AI workloads compared to the M5. This model ships with macOS 27.

MacBook Pro (M5): Last year's MacBook Pro has an M5 chipset that is built on a third-generation 3nm process and includes a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Both laptops support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple's M6 chip features a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, while the M5 comes with a single 16-core Neural Engine.

MacBook Pro (M6) vs MacBook Pro (M5): Display

MacBook Pro (M6): The MacBook Pro (M6) has A 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3,024 x 1,964 pixels and a pixel density of 254ppi. The panel supports ProMotion technology with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

MacBook Pro (M5): The MacBook Pro (M5) also features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with the same resolution and ProMotion support.

Both laptops offer HDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits. They offer an optional nano-texture finish.

MacBook Pro (M6) vs MacBook Pro (M5): Battery

Both MacBook Pro (M6) and MacBook Pro (M5) models feature a 72.4Wh battery and are rated to deliver up to 24 hours of video streaming. The M6 model also supports wired fast charging with a compatible power adapter.

The M5 model offers fast-charging support with a 96W charger for even faster charging. It is also claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

MacBook Pro (M6) vs MacBook Pro (M5): Camera, Connectivity

MacBook Pro (M6): The MacBook Pro (M6) comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It also features Apple's N1 networking chip.

MacBook Pro (M5): This year's model has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Both models feature a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with Desk View support. They also include a backlit Magic Keyboard. Both models have a Force Touch trackpad and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support.

MacBook Pro (M6) vs MacBook Pro (M5): Which One Should You Buy?

Apple enthusiasts looking for additional GPU and CPU capabilities can upgrade to the MacBook Pro (M6). It offers improvements like faster wireless connectivity, on-device AI features and more storage options compared to the M5-powered variant, but it comes with a cost. The MacBook Pro (M5) is still a decent option for users for creative tasks. The lower launch price makes it a solid alternative for buyers who do not necessarily need the latest pricey model.

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