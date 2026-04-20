Apple may delay its next major MacBook Pro upgrade due to ongoing supply constraints affecting key components, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The redesigned model, which is expected to bring one of the most significant changes to the lineup in years, could arrive later than previously anticipated. Reports suggest that industry-wide shortages are making it difficult to maintain planned production schedules. As a result, Apple may need to adjust its launch timeline, potentially pushing the next-generation MacBook Pro further into the future than earlier estimates suggested.

MacBook Pro With M6 Chips May Be Delayed Due to Supply Constraints

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple is facing industry-wide shortages of key components such as RAM and SSD storage, which are affecting production timelines. He adds that the Cupertino-based tech giant had earlier planned to introduce the redesigned MacBook Pro between late 2026 and early 2027. However, current supply issues could push the launch further into 2027. The same constraints are also expected to delay the updated Mac Studio.

The upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to bring major changes, including an OLED display, a touchscreen interface, and new M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. Gurman notes that software development is not causing the delay, as macOS 27 is expected to be ready in time with features designed for touch input.

Apple is reportedly considering positioning the redesigned MacBook Pro as a more premium offering. Existing models may remain on sale alongside the new version. The company has not officially confirmed any details about the launch timeline, so it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

The MacBook Pro (2026) features up to a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display with a 3,456 x 2,234 resolution, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, P3 colour gamut, 1 billion colours, and a 120Hz refresh rate, with an optional nano-texture finish. It includes a 12-megapixel webcam with Centre Stage and Desk View.

The existing MacBook Pro laptop is powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, with up to an 18-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It supports up to 128GB RAM and 8TB storage, along with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Apple's N1 networking chip. It packs a 100Wh battery with 140W charging, promising up to 24 hours of video playback. Ports include Thunderbolt 5, HDMI, SDXC, and a headphone jack, along with a Magic Keyboard and Touch ID. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) starts at Rs. 2,49,900 in India, while the 16-inch model begins at Rs. 2,99,900.