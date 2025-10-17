Apple refreshed its 14-inch MacBook Pro with its latest M5 chip on Wednesday. A new report sheds some light on the company's plans for it's first MacBook Pro model with an OLED touchscreen. This laptop is reportedly expected to feature Apple's M6 chip, and reinforced hinges, all packed into a thinner body. It might also ship with a few redesigned elements. However, between now and its rumoured debut, the Cupertino tech giant will reportedly launch MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips by early 2026.

MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Bloomberg reports that the Cupertino tech giant is preparing to launch its first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen by late 2026 or early 2027. It is said to feature the OLED technology, too, as previously seen on iPhone and iPad Pro models. If true, this would be the first time that the company's flagship laptops will feature this technology.

The rumoured line of laptops will reportedly be powered by Apple's M6 chip, sporting “thinner and lighter frames”. Gurman said that devices have been codenamed K114 and K116. This suggests that the company could launch the laptop in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. The rumoured MacBook Pro model could retain the trackpad and keyboard, the same as its predecessors.

Gurman said that the MacBook Pro model with an OLED touchscreen might also ship with some design changes. The laptop might not sport a notch on top of the display, which houses the front-facing camera on older generation models.

Instead, Apple will reportedly equip the laptop with a hole-punch cutout for the camera. The cutout could offer similar functionality to the Dynamic Island, which was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series in September 2022.

Additionally, Apple has also developed “a reinforced hinge and screen hardware”, the report added. This might prevent the touchscreen of the MacBook Pro with the M6 chip from “bouncing back or moving when touched”. The Cupertino tech giant is said to price the upcoming MacBook Pro models with touchscreens “a few hundred dollars more” than the current generation.