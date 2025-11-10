Technology News
English Edition
Gurman also mentioned that Apple could replace the current notch with a Dynamic Island-style cutout.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 11:02 IST
Apple is said to be preparing its first major MacBook Pro revamp since 2021

Highlights
  • Apple plans major MacBook Pro redesign with OLED and touch support
  • Launch expected between late 2026 and early 2027
  • Entry-level MacBook Pro likely to retain current miniLED display
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major overhaul of its MacBook Pro lineup, with the next-generation models expected to feature OLED displays, touch support, and a sleeker design. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who detailed the development in his latest Power On newsletter, the redesign will be exclusive to the higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max variants. The move marks Apple's first significant MacBook Pro revamp since 2021 and could signal a major shift in the company's premium laptop strategy.

Apple MacBook Pro OLED Redesign Expected Only on M6 Pro and M6 Max Versions

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed new details about Apple's future MacBook Pro lineup in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. According to his report, the next-generation redesign featuring an OLED display will be exclusive to the higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max models.

Apple is said to be preparing its first major MacBook Pro revamp since 2021, expected to arrive between late 2026 and early 2027. The upcoming models are said to introduce a thinner and lighter chassis, touch-enabled OLED screens, and possibly built-in 5G connectivity.

Gurman also mentioned that Apple could replace the current notch with a Dynamic Island-style cutout, signalling a noticeable shift in both aesthetics and functionality compared to the existing miniLED design.

While Apple is not expected to make any major external hardware changes in the near term, Gurman noted that two upcoming Mac models will represent significant departures from the current lineup. One of these will be the redesigned M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro, which will debut the new OLED display, slimmer body, and touch support.

With the OLED redesign expected to be limited to the M6 Pro and M6 Max models, the entry-level MacBook Pro will likely continue with its current design and miniLED display for at least one more generation. Those looking to experience the new look and upgraded technology will need to opt for the premium versions when they arrive.

At present, Apple offers three MacBook Pro configurations, including a 14-inch entry-level model with the M5 chip, higher-tier 14-inch versions powered by M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and a 16-inch variant that also comes with M4 Pro and M4 Max options. Aside from performance differences, the designs are nearly identical. The main distinction lies in cooling, as the M5 model includes a single fan, while the Pro and Max models use dual fans for better thermal management.

In India, the M5-based MacBook Pro is priced at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base 16GB + 512GB configuration, whereas the M4 Pro version starts at Rs. 1,99,900. The M5 variant, therefore, serves as a more affordable choice for users who value consistency and dependable performance over maximum power.

Comments

MacBook Pro OLED, MacBook Pro, Apple, Apple M6 Pro, Apple M6 Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
