Apple MacBook Pro OLED Redesign Expected Only on M6 Pro and M6 Max Versions

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major overhaul of its MacBook Pro lineup, with the next-generation models expected to feature OLED displays, touch support, and a sleeker design. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who detailed the development in his latest Power On newsletter, the redesign will be exclusive to the higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max variants. The move marks Apple's first significant MacBook Pro revamp since 2021 and could signal a major shift in the company's premium laptop strategy.

Gurman also mentioned that Apple could replace the current notch with a Dynamic Island-style cutout, signalling a noticeable shift in both aesthetics and functionality compared to the existing miniLED design.

While Apple is not expected to make any major external hardware changes in the near term, Gurman noted that two upcoming Mac models will represent significant departures from the current lineup. One of these will be the redesigned M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro, which will debut the new OLED display, slimmer body, and touch support.

With the OLED redesign expected to be limited to the M6 Pro and M6 Max models, the entry-level MacBook Pro will likely continue with its current design and miniLED display for at least one more generation. Those looking to experience the new look and upgraded technology will need to opt for the premium versions when they arrive.

At present, Apple offers three MacBook Pro configurations, including a 14-inch entry-level model with the M5 chip, higher-tier 14-inch versions powered by M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and a 16-inch variant that also comes with M4 Pro and M4 Max options. Aside from performance differences, the designs are nearly identical. The main distinction lies in cooling, as the M5 model includes a single fan, while the Pro and Max models use dual fans for better thermal management.

In India, the M5-based MacBook Pro is priced at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base 16GB + 512GB configuration, whereas the M4 Pro version starts at Rs. 1,99,900. The M5 variant, therefore, serves as a more affordable choice for users who value consistency and dependable performance over maximum power.