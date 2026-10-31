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Best Value For Money Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 in India

These smartphones offer basic hardware and performance at an accessible price

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 October 2026 09:00 IST
Best Value For Money Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 in India

The Mivi One 5G is the brand’s first smartphone ever

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Highlights
  • Mivi is a new entrant in the sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone segment
  • Most smartphones in this segment offer the bare minimum
  • You can get smartphones with good battery life
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The sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone segment was known as India's budget segment. That's no longer the case in 2026, as the ongoing memory crisis has forced smartphone brands to raise prices as memory costs keep rising. Given the basic hardware available in smartphones at this price point, this segment is better referred to as ‘entry-level'. Since buyers aren't ready to compromise on features, many will often spend a bit more and get devices with future-proof hardware and better long-term support. Still, there are still a large chunk of buyers (feature-phone upgraders and so on) who will be interested in owning their first smartphone and experiencing a world of apps and entertainment.

We have handpicked a short selection of devices that offer good value at this price point. Here is a list of smartphones under Rs. 15,000 in no particular order.

Best Value For Money Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 in India

Mivi One 5G

The Mivi One 5G offers the bare minimum in a simple, yet elegant design. The smartphone is available in a variety of colourways and memory variants, which makes it attractive to buyers who are looking for something specific. The phone is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The chipset is powerful enough to run basic apps and casual games, but don't expect it to be good at multi-tasking unless you get the 8GB RAM variant, which is priced a bit higher at Rs. 16,999. Camera quality is as basic as it can get, but first time smartphone buyers will be happy with the high-capacity 6,000mAh battery.

Mivi One 5G Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch, HD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM and Storage: 4/6/8GB, 128GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired

Mivi One 5G Price in India

For a budget smartphone, the Mivi One 5G is available in five colourways: Blue, Burgundy, Dark Blue, Green and Pink. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Poco M7 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro is the true entertainer in this segment. Its base variant offers a decent 6GB of RAM. This along with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset makes it good enough for everyday smartphone apps and some casual games. The phone offers a bright (2,100 nits) 120Hz refresh rate display which is accompanied by a dual or stereo speaker setup. These speakers also support Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. It may not offer the biggest battery compared to the other smartphones on this list, but Poco has managed to bundle a 45W adapter in the box.

Poco M7 Pro Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch, FHD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: 6/8GB, 128/256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50–megapixel primary
  • Battery: 5,110mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

Poco M7 Pro Price in India

The Poco M7 Pro is available in three finishes: Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust and Olive Twilight. The phone priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G64

The Moto G64 is an attractive-looking budget smartphone available in a variety of finishes. The phone is one of the few devices at this price point with vegan leather rear panels, giving them a premium look and feel. You get a hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it isn't the brightness one around at 1,000 nits. Its Unisoc processor is not as capable as the others in this list, but will chug along just fine for basic app usage. The phone offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. And all that vegan leather goodness is accompanied by Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection on the front and an IP52 durability rating all around.

Moto G64 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch, FHD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: Unisoc T760
  • RAM and Storage: 4/8GB, 128GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 5.000mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired

Moto G64 Price in India

The Moto G64 is available in three colourways: Guava Red, Leaf Green and Midnight Black. It can be purchased at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, but we would recommend getting the 8GB RAM variant that is priced a bit higher at Rs. 13,999.

Realme C100i

The Realme C100i is a barebones device as it offers strictly the basics. Launched in 2026, the phone lacks 5G support and only offers 4G capability. It has a slim design which also has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. This slim design surprisingly packs a 6,500mAh battery, which also supports 45W fast charging. The reason for this is its cameras, which are as good as none, having a basic 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Get this phone solely for its battery life.

Realme C100i Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch, HD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: Unisoc T7250
  • RAM and Storage: 4GB, 64/128GB
  • Rear Cameras: 8-megapixel primary
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

Realme C100i Price in India

The Realme C100i is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone is available in two colourways: Skyline Silver and Midnight Black.

Moto G37

The Moto G37 is another attractive offering from Motorola. The phone has an IP64-rated design and Gorilla Glass 7i display protection. It is also available in some attractive finishes not commonly found at this price point, which includes vegan-leather, fabric and glass back options. Aside from durability and design, the phone also has stereo speakers and these support Dolby Atmos audio as well. Its 5,200mAh battery may be sufficient for casual users, but beware of the 10W bundled charger in the box.

Moto G37 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch, HD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM and Storage: 4GB, 64GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary
  • Battery: 5,200mAh
  • Charging: 20W wired (10W bundled charger)

Moto G37 Price in India

The Moto G37 is available in three colourways in India: Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Capri and Pantone Impenetrable. The phone is priced at Rs. 14,499 in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Poco M7 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Eye catching design
  • Good main rear camera
  • Improved selfie camera
  • Good battery life and 45W charging
  • Bad
  • 2 years of OS updates
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Average low-light performance
Read detailed Poco M7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G64 5G

Moto G64 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Good main rear camera
  • Ultra-wide camera offers auto-focus
  • Gorilla Glass protection
  • Bad
  • Eligible for 1 Android OS update
  • 33W charging is slow
  • Thick bezels
Read detailed Motorola Moto G64 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Best Smartphones under Rs 15000, Best Smartphones, Mivi One 5G, Poco M7 Pro, Moto G64, Realme C100i, Moto G37
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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