Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e, refreshed MacBook Pro models with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors, and a low-cost MacBook with the A18 Pro chipset next month while a recent report highlighted that the company is also planning a design and hardware overhaul for the MacBook Pro series, which could arrive in early 2027. However, Apple reportedly has plans to advance the launch of the new MacBook Pro model with an OLED touchscreen to late 2026. The company could also bring a few iPhone-like features to the laptop.

Apple's Dynamic Island Feature May Arrive on the MacBook Pro Series

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to launch the new MacBook Pro model with an OLED touchscreen in the fall of this year. This would be the Cupertino-based tech giant's first laptop with an OLED touchscreen, but it's worth noting that the company has yet to reveal any plans to launch such a device.

Moreover, the company will reportedly equip the purported MacBook Pro model with the Dynamic Island feature, replacing the notch from the centre-top of the screen. Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro series in September 2022. On the MacBook Pro model, the Dynamic Island will house the camera lens for the webcam and the user interface feature for media controls and live activity, similar to the iPhone models. It is also said to support third-party apps' functionalities.

The rumoured MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen is said to retain the design of its predecessor, with a similar-looking backlit keyboard and trackpad. The laptop is said not to rely on a “touch-first experience”. Instead, it will allow users to use touch inputs “as much or as little as they'd like”, with a “point-and-click approach”, the report added.

Previously, Apple was expected to launch the MacBook Pro model with an OLED touchscreen in early 2027. The purported line of laptops is said to be powered by Apple's yet-to-be-announced M6 processor, while boasting “thinner and lighter frames”. Code-named K114 and K116, the laptop will reportedly be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants.

Contrary to the new report, earlier, the Cupertino-based tech giant was rumoured to equip the MacBook Pro model with a hole punch display cutout for the front-facing camera, instead of the Dynamic Island feature. It was expected to offer the same functionality as Dynamic Island.