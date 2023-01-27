PCs have become an essential part of life in today's fast-paced world. This shift to a hybrid lifestyle and confluence of employment, education, entertainment, and play online has made PCs a one-stop-shop. Consumer demand for laptops has increased as they look for tools and solutions to be effective and efficient in this new world. Trends such as "earn from home," "learn from home," "work from home," and "play from home" are now deeply established in the customer's way of life. Despite the pandemic having largely passed, the new hybrid approach is here to stay.

Let's dive in and take a look at these key trends that are driving PC demand in India.

Collaboration and staying connected in hybrid workspaces

In today's hybrid world, it's no longer about where we work, but how we work. Given that technological advancements are at the forefront of this new model, we need the right products that enable asynchronous collaboration for the workforce.

On the go or at home, PCs are enabling today's fast-paced lifestyles with their high performance. Moreover, with companies investing more in IT infrastructure to enable mobility for their employees, PCs are must-have devices for business continuity management.

Increased adoption of PC gaming

It's no surprise that there is a significant rise in the PC gaming industry. With India's youth now adopting gaming, content creation, streaming and game development, there is a tremendous growth opportunity for the PC industry. Advancements in the PC industry are set to support these homegrown talents, and provide the best experience and technology for representation.

Gaming is in fact now also very democratic across gender, age and geography. Women's participation in online gaming, for instance, is picking up steam and is anticipated to grow over the next few years. As we move forward, we will witness gaming becoming one of the leading use cases boosting PC demand.

Rise in “work anytime, anywhere”

While hybrid models have proven to be suitable for corporate professionals, the massive cohort of gig workers with a PC as their tech companion are moving to a “work anytime, anywhere” model.

Advanced and user-friendly PCs have made it much easier for both gig workers and the industries they are associated with to stay connected. As technology companies, we should provide relevant new “on-the-go” features and enhancements to help customers increase their productivity.

Personalised entertainment spaces gaining popularity

Beyond just working and learning, there's no doubt that entertainment on PCs is now deeply integrated into Indian consumption patterns, after the pandemic. As consumers were confined to their homes, they opted to entertain themselves through OTT content streaming and social platforms.

While the pandemic accelerated PC usage, the new hybrid world demands it. With this, the concept of one PC per household has eroded and we are moving towards one PC per person.

Much like the things we learn and adapt to in our personal lives, these unique developments shaping the PC market are certainly part of evolving lifestyles and are here for the long haul. Consumers' needs have changed from working in an office and studying in school to doing everything in a hybrid environment: working, studying, entertainment, and gaming.

The author is the Head of Personal Systems (Consumer), HP India.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. Gadgets 360 is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of Gadgets 360 and Gadgets 360 does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.