Acer launched the Aspire 3 (2026) in India on Tuesday as the Taiwan-based tech firm's new student-focused laptop. The company says it collaborated with the Infinity Learn platform to offer special course materials for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2027) for aspiring medical students, which can be availed via the Infinity Learn website. The new laptop is currently on sale in the country in two screen sizes and two colour options. The Acer Aspire 3 (2026) sports an 11.6-inch or a 15.6-inch LCD screen, and it is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Acer Aspire 3 (2026) Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Acer Aspire 3 (2026) in India starts at Rs. 29,990 for the model featuring an 11.6-inch display. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 15.6-inch model is priced at Rs. 47,990. Customers can get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,400 with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Both models are currently available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The Acer Aspire 3 (2026) is offered in Pure Silver (15.6-inch) and Blue (11.6-inch) colourways.

Acer Aspire 3 (2026) Specifications, Features

The Acer Aspire 3 (2026) runs on Windows 11 Home. The laptop sports up to a 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768 pixels) TFT LCD screen. The new Aspire series laptop is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 processor, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD for internal storage.

It is also equipped with an Intel Graphics UHD GPU. The laptop also gets a dual-speaker unit. In terms of NEET-focused features, it ships with the AINA voice-based AI assistant and offers access to over 800 "self-study concept videos".

The Acer Apire 3 (2026) is also equipped with a 99, 100, 103-key keyboard layout and a trackpad. For video conferencing, the laptop ships with a 720p webcam, along with a privacy shutter. It packs a 38Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life.

The laptop supports 24W wired fast charging, too. The list of I/O ports includes three USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port, and one HDMI port. It measures 357.4x228 x 17.7mm and weighs about 1.5kg.