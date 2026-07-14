The Realme C100x is set to launch in India this week, and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. While we wait for the official launch, Realme has teased its key specifications. Additionally, an image showing the retail box of this Realme C-series phone has surfaced online, revealing its price in the country. The Realme C100x is likely to arrive as a mid-range offering. It has a 6.8-inch display and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Realme C100x features an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The launch of the Realme C100x will take place on July 16 12:00pm IST. The official teasers show the phone in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options. It is teased to feature an 8,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver more than 17 hours of navigation time on a single charge.

The Realme C100x is confirmed to offer Military Grade Durability and an IP64-rated build. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera setup.

Additionally, Xpertpick recently published a leaked image of the purported retail box for the Realme C100x, which mentions the handset's price in India. The image shows that the box price (MRP) is Rs. 29,999, but it's worth taking this leak with a grain of salt, as the phone could launch at a different price. The image shows the phone will bear the model number RMX5366.

The Realme C100x is shown with a 6.8-inch display in the leak. It measures 166.5 x 78.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 219 grams. The retail box includes a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, a Quick Guide, and a protective case alongside the Realme C100x smartphone.

The Realme C100x is already available in Indonesia in 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM storage variants. It has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU.

For optics, the Realme C100x has a 50-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports 45W fast charging. The phone offers both a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

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