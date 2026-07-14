Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C100x India Launch Date Announced; Leaked Image of Retail Box Hints at Price in India

Realme C100x India Launch Date Announced; Leaked Image of Retail Box Hints at Price in India

Realme C100x has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 July 2026 17:01 IST
Realme C100x India Launch Date Announced; Leaked Image of Retail Box Hints at Price in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C100x is teased to come in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme C100x has a 6.8-inch display
  • It is confirmed to offer Military Grade Durability
  • Realme C100x is likely to arrive as a mid-range offering
Advertisement

The Realme C100x is set to launch in India this week, and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. While we wait for the official launch, Realme has teased its key specifications. Additionally, an image showing the retail box of this Realme C-series phone has surfaced online, revealing its price in the country. The Realme C100x is likely to arrive as a mid-range offering. It has a 6.8-inch display and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Realme C100x features an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Realme C100x Will Launch in India on July 16

The launch of the Realme C100x will take place on July 16 12:00pm IST. The official teasers show the phone in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options. It is teased to feature an 8,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver more than 17 hours of navigation time on a single charge.

The Realme C100x is confirmed to offer Military Grade Durability and an IP64-rated build. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera setup.

Additionally, Xpertpick recently published a leaked image of the purported retail box for the Realme C100x, which mentions the handset's price in India. The image shows that the box price (MRP) is Rs. 29,999, but it's worth taking this leak with a grain of salt, as the phone could launch at a different price. The image shows the phone will bear the model number RMX5366.

The Realme C100x is shown with a 6.8-inch display in the leak. It measures 166.5 x 78.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 219 grams. The retail box includes a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, a Quick Guide, and a protective case alongside the Realme C100x smartphone.

The Realme C100x is already available in Indonesia in 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM storage variants. It has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU.

For optics, the Realme C100x has a 50-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports 45W fast charging. The phone offers both a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C100x, Realme C100x Price in India, Realme C100x Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Touts AI-Powered Health Tracking, Longer Battery Life on Next Galaxy Watch Models

Related Stories

Realme C100x India Launch Date Announced; Leaked Image of Retail Box Hints at Price in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Is Finally Available in India
  2. HMD Asha 505 Render Leaked Revealing Lumia 830-Like Design
  3. Realme C100x India Launch Date Announced; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  4. Redmi Note 17 With an 8,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. Google Pixel 11 Series Gets Listed on the US FCC Database Ahead of Its Debut
  7. OnePlus Is Reportedly Preparing to Withdraw From These Two Markets
  8. StepFun Unveils StepX Neo as World's First Agentic Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Pura 90s Pro Max Launched With Kirin 9030S Chip, 6,000mAh Batteries: Price, Features
  2. Redmi Note 17 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. UK Tokenisation Drive May Boost Annual Output by $44 Billion: Report
  4. Redmi Note 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  5. Japan’s SBI VC Trade Expands Stablecoin Services With 3 Percent Lending Yield
  6. Meta Pulls Muse AI Image Feature Less Than a Week After User Backlash Highlights Privacy Risks
  7. HMD Asha 505 Surfaces Online With Lumia-Inspired Design, 5-Inch Display in New Leaked Renders
  8. Honor Robot Phone Leak Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Long-Awaited Debut
  9. Acer Aspire 3 (2026) Launched in India With Up to 15.6-Inch Display, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor: Price, Features
  10. Realme C100x India Launch Date Announced; Leaked Image of Retail Box Hints at Price in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »