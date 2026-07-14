Honor's Robot Phone has appeared in a fresh leak ahead of its expected debut later this year. The latest information hints at additional hardware details for the upcoming smartphone, while also offering fresh clues about its positioning in the company's premium lineup. Although Honor has yet to confirm any specifications, earlier reports suggest the handset could make its debut in August after being previewed at MWC 2026.

Honor Robot Phone Leak Reveals Display, Chipset and Camera Details

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Honor is expected to introduce the Robot Phone as one of its key launches in August. The tipster claims the handset could feature a 6.3-inch to 6.4-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and slim bezels on all four sides.

The tipster also associates the Honor Robot Phone handset with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While the tipster did not mention the battery capacity in the latest post, earlier reports have speculated that the handset could pack a battery of around 6,000mAh.

For photography, the Honor Robot Phone is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, a 23mm focal length and 4D gimbal stabilisation. The rear camera setup is also expected to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Honor Robot Phone camera system will use Arri Imaging technology. The tipster also suggests the handset could debut several imaging features before they appear on the upcoming Magic 9 series.

The tipster also expects the handset to be positioned in the higher end of the market, although pricing details remain unknown. Honor first unveiled the Robot Phone during MWC 2026 and later confirmed that commercial availability is planned for the second half of the year. More recent leaks have pointed to an August launch, but the company has yet to announce an official release date.