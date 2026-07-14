iQOO could introduce substantially larger batteries across its upcoming flagship and performance smartphone lineup, according to a new leak. The latest information suggests an engineering prototype powered by Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset is testing an 8,500mAh battery, while other upcoming devices may feature even higher capacities. Although the tipster did not identify the smartphones by name, earlier reports indicate the leak could be related to the rumoured iQOO 16, iQOO Neo 12 and iQOO Z12 Turbo.

iQOO 16, Neo 12 and Z12 Turbo Battery Details (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) says in a Weibo post that an engineering prototype uses Qualcomm's 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC and an 8,500mAh battery. The prototype is also said to support 100W fast charging as well as wireless charging.

The tipster also claims that the company's upcoming performance lineup, based on a 3nm chipset, is testing even larger battery capacities. The leak indicates one prototype carries a 9,000mAh battery, while another is said to use a high-silicon single-cell battery rated at about 10,000mAh. However, the post does not identify the smartphones associated with these battery configurations.

Earlier reports have linked the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro-powered prototype to the rumoured iQOO 16. Previous leaks have also suggested that the unidentified 3nm performance models could eventually debut as the iQOO Neo 12 and iQOO Z12 Turbo, although these names were not mentioned in the latest leak.

As per earlier reports, the iQOO Neo 12 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch flat OLED display with 2K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate. The handset is also tipped to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, together with a dedicated graphics chip for gaming-related tasks. It is further expected to support 100W wired charging, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a high level of water resistance.

Previous leaks have not revealed many details about the iQOO Z12 Turbo. Based on earlier reports, the smartphone could succeed a predecessor powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and may therefore arrive with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset, which is expected to be manufactured using a 3nm process. However, its remaining specifications have not yet surfaced.