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Samsung Touts AI-Powered Health Tracking, Longer Battery Life on Next Galaxy Watch Models

Samsung says its upcoming Galaxy Watch will bring AI-powered health insights, upgraded internal hardware, and improved battery life.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 16:09 IST
Samsung Touts AI-Powered Health Tracking, Longer Battery Life on Next Galaxy Watch Models

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Highlights
  • Samsung will unveil its next-gen Galaxy watches this month
  • Users can expect improved battery life on the new wearables
  • Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for July 22 in London
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Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy foldables later this month. Alongside, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also expected to introduce its flagship smartwatches, widely known as the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Ahead of their anticipated debut at Galaxy Unpacked, the company has begun teasing the new features on its upcoming Galaxy watches. Samsung says its new Galaxy Watch will bring AI-powered health insights, upgraded internal hardware, and improved battery life.

AI-Powered Health Features on Upcoming Galaxy Watch

The teaser arrives just weeks before the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 series alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. In a newsroom post, Samsung said that AI will play a bigger role in its next generation of Galaxy Watches.

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The wearable is claimed to be designed to deliver more personalised wellness experiences. It does so by continuously monitoring users' health in the background and providing AI-driven insights in real time. By simply wearing the upcoming Galaxy Watch, users will be able to unlock what the company describes as a "whole new level of effortless wellness."

While Samsung stopped short of naming the smartwatches and revealing their features, the upcoming models are teased to be equipped with all-new internal components and enhanced battery life. These would allow users to track health metrics for longer durations while improving measurement accuracy.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch is teased to build upon existing capabilities such as sleep, activity, and fitness tracking. The company said its smartwatch will leverage AI to help users better understand their health and manage it proactively. This announcement builds upon Samsung's AI-focused health platform unveiled last month, which includes several upcoming Samsung Health features, including Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, and Fitness Index.

These features are expected to debut alongside the new Galaxy Watch lineup running One UI Watch 9.

According to recent reports, the Galaxy Watch 9 series could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset instead of Samsung's in-house Exynos processor. Both wearables are expected to ship with One UI Watch 9 based on Wear OS 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 22 at 2pm BT (6:30pm IST) in London, UK. During its bi-annual hardware showcase, the company is rumoured to unveil the next-generation foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Alongside, the rumour mill also points to the debut of the Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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