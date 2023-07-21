iPhone SE 4 has been the subject of leaks and speculation for quite some time now. Apple was earlier expected to unveil its low-cost handset next year with an iPhone 14-like design. Now, analysts from Barclays claim that the launch of the fourth-generation iPhone SE has been delayed until 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with an all-screen design similar to the iPhone XR. Apple launched the third iteration of its iPhone SE last year in March.

As per research notes by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley, accessed by Macrumors, Apple will not launch its iPhone SE 4 next year. The budget handset could go official in 2025 at the earliest. The delay could be due to issues with the 5G modem. The iPhone SE 4 was expected to come with a proprietary Apple 5G modem for the first time, but the analysts contradict the rumour, saying Qualcomm would remain as Apple's modem supplier for both iPhone SE and the iPhone 16 lineup through next year. These are in line with claims made by well-known Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 14 and iPhone XR. It might get a 6.1-inch OLED panel with flat edges and Face ID support.

iPhone SE models don't follow the annual release schedule as the standard iPhone series. Apple has a history of releasing a new generation of SE devices every two years. It has so far released three generations of iPhone SE models. The first iPhone SE was introduced back in 2016.

The latest iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB storage model.

The outgoing iPhone SE (2022) runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. It flaunts a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back. For selfies and video chats, it has a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It packs up to 256GB of storage. IP67 build, and a fingerprint sensor-equipped Touch ID home button for biometric authentication are the other key specifications of the iPhone SE (2022).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.