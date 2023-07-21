Technology News

Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Pushed Back a Year to 2025: Report

iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 July 2023 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 might take design cues from the iPhone 14 and iPhone XR
  • The delay could be due to issues with the 5G modem
  • iPhone SE 4 was expected to come with a proprietary Apple 5G modem

iPhone SE 4 has been the subject of leaks and speculation for quite some time now. Apple was earlier expected to unveil its low-cost handset next year with an iPhone 14-like design. Now, analysts from Barclays claim that the launch of the fourth-generation iPhone SE has been delayed until 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with an all-screen design similar to the iPhone XR. Apple launched the third iteration of its iPhone SE last year in March. 

As per research notes by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley, accessed by Macrumors, Apple will not launch its iPhone SE 4 next year. The budget handset could go official in 2025 at the earliest. The delay could be due to issues with the 5G modem. The iPhone SE 4 was expected to come with a proprietary Apple 5G modem for the first time, but the analysts contradict the rumour, saying Qualcomm would remain as Apple's modem supplier for both iPhone SE and the iPhone 16 lineup through next year. These are in line with claims made by well-known Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 14 and iPhone XR. It might get a 6.1-inch OLED panel with flat edges and Face ID support.

iPhone SE models don't follow the annual release schedule as the standard iPhone series. Apple has a history of releasing a new generation of SE devices every two years. It has so far released three generations of iPhone SE models. The first iPhone SE was introduced back in 2016.

The latest iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB storage model.

The outgoing iPhone SE (2022) runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. It flaunts a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back. For selfies and video chats, it has a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It packs up to 256GB of storage. IP67 build, and a fingerprint sensor-equipped Touch ID home button for biometric authentication are the other key specifications of the iPhone SE (2022).

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good rear camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
  • Starts at 16GB storage
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE review
Display 4.00-inch
Processor Apple A9
Front Camera 1.2-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
OS iOS 9.3
Resolution 640x1136 pixels
iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 2024, iPhone SE 2025, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter to Get LinkedIn Twist, May Soon Let Verified Firms Publish Hiring Posts
TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister

