Acer's Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro and More Laptops

Acer is offering monitors with up to 60 percent discount during the Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2024 14:44 IST


Photo Credit: Acer

Acer's Republic Day Sale will conclude on January 26

  • Acer has announced a special Republic Day Sale
  • Aspire 7 gaming laptops are confirmed to get free warranty for two years
  • The company is also offering no-cost EMI options
Acer has kicked off its Republic Day Sale in India. The sale is currently live on the company's online store and exclusive retail stores and will go on till January 26. A slew of gaming, non-gaming, and business laptops and monitors are available at discounted prices during the sale. Acer Predator Helios, Nitro series, Aspire 5 Gaming laptops, and Acer TravelMate series are listed with discounted price tags. Acer's Republic Day special sale also brings free accessories, extended warranties, and no-cost EMI options. Further, students can receive a special seven percent discount on purchases.

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, Acer has announced a special Republic Day Sale starting starting Friday (January 19). During the sale, the company is providing an extended free two-year warranty for its Predator Helios, Aspire 5 Gaming and Nitro series laptops. The discount sale will conclude on January 26.

Customers purchasing the Acer TravelMate series models during the ongoing sale can avail free three-year warranty inclusive of enticing accessories. The company is selling its Acer Monitors with up to 60 percent discount. Buyers can avail of additional savings of up to Rs. 2,000 on monitors as well.

Acer's Aspire and Extensa series laptops can be grabbed with a free three-year warranty while the Aspire 7 gaming laptop models are confirmed to get a free warranty for a period of two years.

Additionally, shoppers can choose between complimentary accessories or a seven percent student discount on Predator Helios, Nitro series, Aspire 5 Gaming, Aspire and Extensa series, and Aspire 7 Gaming laptops. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for purchases made through Acer's online store and exclusive stores.

To check out all the deals, head to Acer's official Republic Day Sale page. Amazon and Flipkart are currently hosting their Republic Day sale. Buyers can compare the prices between different e-commerce platforms to get the best deal.

iPhone 16 Capture Button Will Let Users Control Focus, Use Swipe Gestures to Zoom: Report
Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Unveiled, Senua's Saga Gets Release Date



