Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is set to begin on January 13 in India and will be accessible to Amazon Prime users starting at 12am IST today, while opening up for all other users from 12pm IST tomorrow. The sale includes an extensive selection of electronic gadgets, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and more, with most of them carrying appealing discounts. Users will also be able to avail of additional bank offers to buy an item for a lower price. Certain products will also be eligible for exchange offers, which will help bring down the effective price of an item even lower. Following are the best deals on laptops that you may not want to miss during the upcoming sale.

Before we list down the best deals, it is to be noted that Amazon hasn't revealed the sale prices just yet, but the following laptops are said to get big discounts. You can check in when the sale begins to find out the final deal price. The offers will be revealed at 12am tonight and will bring the price of the laptops even lower.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Laptop Deals

1. Fujitsu CH 13th Gen Intel Core i5

One of the laptops that can be bought at a significantly lower price is the Fujitsu CH 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3-inch model. It is listed with an MRP of Rs. 1,03,490 but is currently available for Rs. 74,890. The model is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U CPU paired with an integrated Iris Xe GPU. It features a 13-3-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED panel.

Buy now: Rs. 74,890 (MRP Rs. 1,03,490)

2. Dell Vostro 3510

Another model expected to be offered with a good deal is the Dell Vostro 3510. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM alongside 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD storage. It comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD WVA display and is pre-installed with Windows 11. Down 21 percent from Rs. 60,793, it is currently marked at Rs. 47,990.

Buy now: Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 60,793)

3. Acer Aspire Lite

The Acer Aspire Lite is another model which you can consider buying this season. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this laptop has 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Sporting an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, the laptop carries a 15.6-inch full-HD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. This model is available at Rs. 34,990, down 34 percent from the MRP of Rs. 52,990.

Buy now: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990)

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU is listed at Rs. 34,490, down 31 percent from Rs. 50,290. The price of this model can go even lower once the Amazon Republic Day Sale is live. The laptop is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, ‎256GB of SSD storage and a ‎15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) panel.

Buy now: Rs. 34,490 (MRP Rs. 50,290)

5. HP 14s-dy2507TU

One of the other models which will be offered with a good deal is the HP 14s-dy2507TU model. The laptop has an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It features a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display with a peak brightness of 250nits. It is currently priced at Rs. 32,990, down 30 percent from its MRP of Rs. 47,206.

Buy now: Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 47,206)

6. Asus Vivobook 15

Lastly, you can also opt for the Asus Vivobook 15 model which is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with integrated UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It sports a 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:9. This model, can be currently purchased at Rs. 30,990, down 21 percent from its usual listing of Rs. 38,990.

Buy now: Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 38,990)

