iPhone 16 Capture Button Will Let Users Control Focus, Use Swipe Gestures to Zoom: Report

Apple might let users adjust focus, zoom in and out, and capture an image using the iPhone 16 without interacting with the screen.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 January 2024 14:40 IST
Apple introduced a new Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) and iPhone 15 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series is said to arrive with a dedicated capture button
  • The button will reportedly allow users to control zoom and adjust focus
  • Apple is expected to introduce the capture button on all iPhone 16 models
iPhone 16 series is expected to debut later this year as the successor to Apple's iPhone 15 lineup. The company's latest phones brought the Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a USB Type-C port to all four models in the series, and the purported iPhone 16 models are expected to debut with a new hardware feature — a dedicated capture button. A recent report gives us an idea of how Apple's dedicated camera button could function.

Citing two people with direct knowledge of the company's development efforts, The Information reports that Apple's rumoured capture button will help users capture images and video when the handset is held horizontally. The new button will support touch gestures, and will also respond to pressure, according to the report. Last year, Apple introduced the Action button with the iPhone 15 Pro models in place of the mute switch.

Just like the other existing buttons on the iPhone, the new capture button will be a mechanical button that will respond to pressure applied by the user, according to the report, which states that it will allow one to “bring images into focus by pressing it lightly and activate the shutter by pressing more firmly on the button.” This could help users quickly take images without having to interact with the screen, while making the process of capturing photos feel akin to using a digital camera.

Many Android smartphone makers equip the power button with a fingerprint sensor, while some models also allow users to swipe on the button to pull down the notification shade. In a similar fashion, the capture button on the iPhone 16 lineup is also said to support swipe gestures and users will reportedly be able to swipe left and right to zoom in and out on the button, as per the report.

Earlier this month, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro would be equipped with upgraded ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras. We can expect to learn more details about these rumoured hardware upgrades on the iPhone 16 series of smartphones in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 capture button, iPhone 16 camera button, iPhone 16 camera, iPhone 16 series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
