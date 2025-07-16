Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC was launched in India on Wednesday, and the company's latest AI-focused laptop is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 5 CPUs, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and offers support for various features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The Swift Lite 14 AI PC has a 14-inch OLED display and a 180-degree hinge. It is available in two colour options, packs a 50Wh battery, and weighs 1.1kg.

Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC Price in India, Availability

Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC price in India starts at 62,999 for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop is available in Light Silver and Sunset Copper colourways.

It will be available for purchase via Acer's retail stores and the company's online store. Customers can also buy the laptop at Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales outlets.

Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC Specifications, Features

The new Swift Lite 14 AI PC from Acer is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, and the company says it is equipped with Intel's AI Boost NPU for AI tasks. The laptop is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and it features up to 1TB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and features a dedicated Copilot key that invokes Microsoft's AI assistant.

There's a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED screen on the Swift Lite 14 AI PC, with up to 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The company's press release indicates that the laptop will also be offered in another variant with an IPS display, but there's no word from the company on its specifications.

The Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC supports Wi-Fi 6and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and it is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features a Full-HD web camera, along with a privacy shutter. The laptop weighs 1.1kg and is equipped with a 50Wh battery that supports 65W charging.