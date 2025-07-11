Acer Aspire Go 14 was launched in India on Friday. It is claimed to be the company's most affordable AI-powered laptop and is said to be targeted at students, home users, or first-time buyers. It comes equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series CPU and is backed by a 55Wh three-cell battery with support for 65W USB-C adapter. The laptop features a Copilot key and Intel's AI Boost NPU. The Aspire Go 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA display and a sleek aluminium build.

Acer Aspire Go 14 Price in India

Acer Aspire Go 14 price in India starts at Rs. 59,999, the company said in a press release. It comes in a Pure Silver finish. Alongside the Acer website, the laptop is also sold through offline Acer exclusive stores and Amazon.

Notably, an OLED variant of the Acer Aspire Go 14 with support for Core Ultra 7 155H CPU with up to 32GB RAM is currently listed on the official e-store at Rs. 99,999.

Acer Aspire Go 14 Features

The Acer Aspire Go 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series CPU coupled with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel AI Boost NPU. The laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Acer Aspire Go 14 is equipped with a dedicated Copilot key. There are a couple of AI features also on board that let users summarise text and perform actions using voice. The laptop is also equipped with an HD webcam, which has a physical shutter for privacy.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 packs a 55Wh 3-cell battery and supports a 65W USB-C adapter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an RJ45 port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports, including one with DisplayPort support and the other for charging. The sleek aluminium chassis weighs 1.5kg and measures 17.5mm in thickness.