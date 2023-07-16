Technology News

Apple Could Reveal Mac Products With M3 Chip by October This Year: Mark Gurman

Apple has not announced anything around the new M3 Mac products. Hence, the news should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2023 00:30 IST
Apple is speculated to launch a series of products at the upcoming event in September

Highlights
  • The report doesn't mention a specific timeline for the said event
  • Apple is reportedly working on an iPad Pro model with 14.1-inch display
  • Apple could unveil its M3 Pro processor by next year

Apple introduced a series of products at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June this year, which included a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, a Mac Studio and Mac Pro, all powered by Apple's M2 chips. However, there was no discussion on the much-awaited M3 chips, which are reported in production by the Cupertino-based tech giant. A new report from analyst Mark Gurman now suggests that the company is planning an October debut for M3 iMac, M3 13-inch MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro.

While Apple is speculated to launch a series of products at the upcoming event in September, including the much-awaited iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, the company is said to host another event in October. Analyst Mark Gurman, in his latest report for Bloomberg, has revealed that the tech giant could feature a number of Mac products with the M3 chips. These could include iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, also equipped with M3 chips.

The report doesn't mention a specific timeline for the said event in October. Moreover, Apple has also not announced anything around the new M3 Mac products. Hence, the news should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

A previous report tipped that the company is working on an iPad Pro model with 14.1-inch display. Moreover, Apple may unveil its M3 Pro processor by next year, which could be used in the purported tablet.

Another report, citing TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggested that Apple will use the 2nd-generation TSMC 3nm process for its M3 and A17 Bionic chips. It also mentioned that these chips will be powering the upcoming Mac computers in 2023. It also added that the M3 Pro or M3 Max processors are expected to go into production in the first half of 2024.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
