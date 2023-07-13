iOS 17 Public Beta 1 — the testing version of Apple's upcoming iOS software update — is rolling out to eligible iPhone models. The update allows users to test out new software features and apps that will be available to all users later this year. Along with features like the new StandBy ambient display mode and updates to FaceTime and Messages, Apple has also introduced new features that are aimed at users in India, according to a report. This includes support for bilingual requests to Siri using Indian languages. The latest update will also improve dual-SIM support on iPhone, and add support for scrolling screenshots.

According to a TechCrunch report, Apple's latest iOS 17 public beta adds a noteworthy improvement to Apple's virtual assistant — bringing it on par with Alexa and Google's Assistant — that allows users to query Siri with more than one language. Support for bilingual Siri requests is coming to all users later this year with the iOS 17 update, and can also be tested on the latest public beta.

This means that users who have downloaded the iOS 17 public beta can now ask Siri questions in English along with a choice of Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu, according to the report. Other language related features aimed at Indian users include transliteration from English to Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on iOS 17.

Users who download the update will reportedly be able to take advantage of improvements to dual-SIM functionality, including the ability to identify messages from each SIM in the Messages app, or pick a SIM when dialling a number that isn't saved as a contact. It is worth noting that these features have existed on Android smartphones for years now, and will come in handy for iPhone owners with two phone numbers.

Another feature that already exists on Android smartphones — the ability to take scrolling screenshots — is finally coming to iOS 17. Apple currently allows users to capture a long screenshot of a webpage on iOS when using Safari. Users will also see up to 2,000 call logs on the Phone app, as per the report.

While Apple's public beta releases of iOS and its other operating systems are usually quite stable, it is worth noting that installing pre-release software on your primary smartphone is not advisable. Apple explicitly recommends installing testing versions of its software on secondary or devices meant for testing. You should also take a full backup of your iPhone using iTunes, before installing the public beta. Alternatively, you can wait until the update is stable and rolled out to all users in the coming months.

