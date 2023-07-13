Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support

iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support

iOS 17 will also add a much-requested feature when it rolls out later this year — scrolling screenshots — this already exists on Android phones.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2023 13:38 IST
iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vikas Makwana

iPhone users will be able to mix Siri requests in English and a few Indian languages on iOS 17

Highlights
  • iOS 17 Public Beta 1 began rolling to users on Wednesday
  • The update adds language features that are aimed at users in India
  • Users will also benefit from improvements to dual-SIM support on iOS 17

iOS 17 Public Beta 1 — the testing version of Apple's upcoming iOS software update — is rolling out to eligible iPhone models. The update allows users to test out new software features and apps that will be available to all users later this year. Along with features like the new StandBy ambient display mode and updates to FaceTime and Messages, Apple has also introduced new features that are aimed at users in India, according to a report. This includes support for bilingual requests to Siri using Indian languages. The latest update will also improve dual-SIM support on iPhone, and add support for scrolling screenshots.

According to a TechCrunch report, Apple's latest iOS 17 public beta adds a noteworthy improvement to Apple's virtual assistant — bringing it on par with Alexa and Google's Assistant — that allows users to query Siri with more than one language. Support for bilingual Siri requests is coming to all users later this year with the iOS 17 update, and can also be tested on the latest public beta.

This means that users who have downloaded the iOS 17 public beta can now ask Siri questions in English along with a choice of Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu, according to the report. Other language related features aimed at Indian users include transliteration from English to Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on iOS 17. 

Users who download the update will reportedly be able to take advantage of improvements to dual-SIM functionality, including the ability to identify messages from each SIM in the Messages app, or pick a SIM when dialling a number that isn't saved as a contact. It is worth noting that these features have existed on Android smartphones for years now, and will come in handy for iPhone owners with two phone numbers.

Another feature that already exists on Android smartphones — the ability to take scrolling screenshots — is finally coming to iOS 17. Apple currently allows users to capture a long screenshot of a webpage on iOS when using Safari. Users will also see up to 2,000 call logs on the Phone app, as per the report. 

While Apple's public beta releases of iOS and its other operating systems are usually quite stable, it is worth noting that installing pre-release software on your primary smartphone is not advisable. Apple explicitly recommends installing testing versions of its software on secondary or devices meant for testing. You should also take a full backup of your iPhone using iTunes, before installing the public beta. Alternatively, you can wait until the update is stable and rolled out to all users in the coming months.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 17, iOS 17 beta, iOS 17 Public Beta, iOS, Apple, Siri, Indian languages, Transliteration
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits
FTC to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Greenlit Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision

Related Stories

iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  3. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  4. Apple Rolls Out First iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma Public Beta Updates
  5. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  6. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
  10. Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Smart Ring Wearable: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support
  2. Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
  3. Honor Magic V2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 7.92-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. FTC to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Greenlit Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision
  5. iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Public Beta 1 Rolling Out: How to Sign Up to Test Apple's Upcoming Updates
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits
  7. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Features
  8. Tesla in Talks With Government to Set Up Factory in India, Electric Car Prices to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  9. Amazon Prime Day US Sales Rise by 6 Percent to $6.4 Billion From 2022 on First Day
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Closest Star-Forming Region to Earth, NASA Releases Image
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.