Technology News

MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

TSMC started mass production of next-generation 3nm chips in December 2022.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 11:58 IST
MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple refreshed its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models on Monday

Highlights
  • Existing chips are produced on a 5nm process
  • 3nm chips are expected to offer improved performance
  • TSMC’s latest chips consume less power and improve battery performance

Apple will reportedly feature M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 3-nanometer process in its 2024 MacBook Pro lineup. According to an Apple analyst, MacBook Pro models powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips will be mass-produced during the first half of 2024. In late December, the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer started mass production of next-generation 3-nanometer chips. When compared to existing chips produced on a 5-nanometer process, using 3nm technology should provide improved performance and power efficiency.

In a series of tweets, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the new MacBook Pro models will use M3 Pro or M3 Max processors made by 3nm chips, likely TSMC's N3P or N3S, and are expected to go into production in the first half of 2024.

“I expect the next new MacBook Pro models, which will adopt M3 Pro/M3 Max processors made by 3nm (likely TSMC's N3P or N3S), will go to mass production in 1H24,” the analyst tweeted.

It was reported earlier that Apple will use the 2nd-generation TSMC 3nm process for its M3 and A17 chips expected to feature in 2023 Mac computers and iPhone handsets, respectively. According to the same report, Apple may use TSMC's N3 3nm process for some of its forthcoming iPad models as well. The iPad model that may be fitted with this chipset, however, was not mentioned in the report.

In December 2022, TSMC started mass production of its 3-nanometre chips, which are expected to offer more processing power while consuming less power, thereby improving battery performance. One report added that Apple's A17 chip featured on the upcoming iPhone 15 series may lean towards providing an improved battery life, owing to TSMC's new 3nm process.

Apple also introduced its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, as well as the Mac mini desktop computer on Tuesday, which are powered by M2-series processors. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models will be available with the newly revealed M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, while the new Mac mini will ship with the M2 CPU and the choice to upgrade to the M2 Pro.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, crisp 120Hz display
  • Powerful M1 Pro or M1 Max processor
  • Very good battery life
  • Good speakers and webcam
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Notch causes minor software bugs
  • Hardware is not upgradeable
Read detailed Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 review
Display size 14.20-inch
Display resolution 3024x1964 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1 Pro
RAM 16GB
OS macOS
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.60 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Mobile Chief Teases Galaxy S23 Series Ahead of Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Confirms It Intentionally Blocked Access for Third-Party Apps Like Tweetbot, Twitterrific
  2. MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
  4. FTX Tells Creditors $415 Million in Crypto Assets Was Stolen by Hackers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event
  6. John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
  7. OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
  8. Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise Ink Deal With Maharashtra Government to Set Up Battery Swapping Infrastructure
  9. India vs New Zealand ODI Series Kicks Off January 18: How to Watch
  10. Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.