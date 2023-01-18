Apple will reportedly feature M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 3-nanometer process in its 2024 MacBook Pro lineup. According to an Apple analyst, MacBook Pro models powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips will be mass-produced during the first half of 2024. In late December, the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer started mass production of next-generation 3-nanometer chips. When compared to existing chips produced on a 5-nanometer process, using 3nm technology should provide improved performance and power efficiency.

In a series of tweets, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the new MacBook Pro models will use M3 Pro or M3 Max processors made by 3nm chips, likely TSMC's N3P or N3S, and are expected to go into production in the first half of 2024.

“I expect the next new MacBook Pro models, which will adopt M3 Pro/M3 Max processors made by 3nm (likely TSMC's N3P or N3S), will go to mass production in 1H24,” the analyst tweeted.

It was reported earlier that Apple will use the 2nd-generation TSMC 3nm process for its M3 and A17 chips expected to feature in 2023 Mac computers and iPhone handsets, respectively. According to the same report, Apple may use TSMC's N3 3nm process for some of its forthcoming iPad models as well. The iPad model that may be fitted with this chipset, however, was not mentioned in the report.

In December 2022, TSMC started mass production of its 3-nanometre chips, which are expected to offer more processing power while consuming less power, thereby improving battery performance. One report added that Apple's A17 chip featured on the upcoming iPhone 15 series may lean towards providing an improved battery life, owing to TSMC's new 3nm process.

Apple also introduced its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, as well as the Mac mini desktop computer on Tuesday, which are powered by M2-series processors. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models will be available with the newly revealed M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, while the new Mac mini will ship with the M2 CPU and the choice to upgrade to the M2 Pro.

