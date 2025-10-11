Technology News
Apple Reportedly Planning M5 MacBook Lineup, New Mac Mini and Studio for 2026

Apple could reportedly launch an M5 MacBook Pro model before the end of the year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2025 19:54 IST
Apple Reportedly Planning M5 MacBook Lineup, New Mac Mini and Studio for 2026

Apple is also said to be developing M5 Pro and M5 Max versions of the MacBook Pro

Highlights
  • The M5 MacBook Air could arrive in early 2026
  • These laptops could be available in 13 and 15-inch variants
  • New Mac mini and Mac Studio could run on macOS 26.4 out of the box
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a busy 2026 with multiple new Mac devices hitting the shelves. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to refresh the existing Mac lineup, including the MacBook Pro, Air, Mac mini, and Mac Studio models, with the new M5 chipset. The first among these, an M5-powered MacBook Pro, could arrive before the end of the ongoing year as well. However, devices with more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips will only be seen next year.

Apple's Mac Lineup Reportedly Revealed

According to an AppleInsider report, a new MacBook Pro with the baseline chipset M5 could be launched very soon. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the knowledge of macOS Tahoe development and hardware testing, the report claimed that a Mac with the identifier J704 is nearing release. The MacBook Pro with the M4 chipset was reportedly labelled as J604, which indicates that J704 refers to the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip. Apple is reportedly testing this model with the custom version of macOS Tahoe version 26.0.2.

There are other indicators that hint towards the launch of the Pro model. Apple's retail supply of the current model is reportedly constrained, often a precursor to a refresh. Additionally, the US FCC is said to have leaked an unreleased MacBook Pro model number, suggesting a late 2025 launch for the M5 variant.

The M5 MacBook Air, internally known as J813 and J815, is said to be next in line. AppleInsider reports that the laptop will come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, similar to the M4 generation, and will likely ship with macOS 26.2 in early 2026. The current M4 MacBook Air was introduced in March 2025, and Apple is reportedly testing its successor on a similar schedule, indicating another early-year debut.

Apple is also said to be developing M5 Pro and M5 Max versions of the MacBook Pro, expected to run macOS 26.3. These high-end variants, reportedly identified as J714 and J716, will retain the 14-inch and 16-inch form factors. The report suggests a first-quarter 2026 launch, aligning with previous Pro and Max model cycles, such as the M2 Pro and M2 Max releases in January 2023.

Moving further into the year, Apple is reportedly planning new Mac mini (J873s, J873g) and Mac Studio (J775c, J775d) models, said to be in development with macOS 26.4. These devices are expected to arrive by summer 2026, following the high-end MacBook Pro updates. AppleInsider notes that macOS 26.4 also contains references to a potential iMac (J833ct), although no firm details have emerged.

Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
iQOO 15 Unboxing Leaked Ahead of October 20 China Launch; Confirms Design and More

Comment
