Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update With Background Security Improvements, Custom Workouts in Fitness App

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update With Background Security Improvements, Custom Workouts in Fitness App

iOS 26.1 Beta 2 is available as a free over-the-air (OTA) software update on iPhone 11 and later models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 October 2025 09:07 IST
Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update With Background Security Improvements, Custom Workouts in Fitness App

iOS 26 introduces a new design language which Apple calls Liquid Glass

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The update arrives two weeks after the first beta release
  • Users can now create custom workouts in the Fitness app
  • Alarm setup now uses a slide gesture to stop ringing
Advertisement

Apple on Monday released the iOS 26.1 Beta 2 update for iPhone to developers and beta testers. The new operating system (OS) firmware arrives almost two weeks after the introduction of the first beta update of the iOS 26.1 series. As per reports, there are several minor changes in tow. There is a new toggle for the Background Security Improvements in Settings, an option to create custom workouts in the Fitness app, a slight change to the alignment of text and icons in Settings, and more.

iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update: What's New

Apple, as is customary, has not revealed what's included in the first iOS 26.1 beta update. The release notes simply state, “iOS 26 beta gives you an early preview of the upcoming apps, features, and technologies.” It comes with the build number 23B5059e.

Fortunately, the folks over at MacRumors have taken a deep dive into the update, and we have an idea of what's available to beta testers and may soon be offered to stable iOS 26 users.

Apple is said to have made a quality-of-life change when setting up an alarm. Instead of the traditional tap to stop functionality, users will now be able to slide their finger across the screen to stop an alarm. Tapping the option will snooze it, but a slide gesture will be required to stop the alarm from ringing.

As per the report, a new Background Security Improvements option has been added under the Privacy and Security section in the Settings app. There is a new toggle for automatically downloading and installing security updates. This option in iOS 26, notably, replaces the previous Rapid Security Responses feature.

iPhone users can also reportedly create their own custom workouts. They can select the workout type, estimated Active Calories, effort, duration, and the start time. The report mentions that the icon and text alignment have been changed and are now aligned to the left, instead of the previous centre alignment. This change also applies to the name of a folder on a Home Screen.

The publication also revealed that options in the Photos app, such as Favourite, Play as Slideshow, and Hide, are now located at the top of the menu. These previously appeared as the options in the dropdown menu.

Other minor changes reportedly include more subtle light refraction with darker icon and background colours, Pinch to Crop now appearing momentarily when setting a wallpaper, and a new Display Borders toggle in Accessibility settings.

iOS 26.1 Beta 2 is available as a free over-the-air (OTA) software update to registered Apple developers and beta testers on iPhone 11 and later models. A public beta is also available for general consumers who are enrolled in Apple's beta software programme. To install the update on your iPhone, open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Beta, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Battlefield 6 Global Release Timings Revealed, Pre-Loading Now Available

Related Stories

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update With Background Security Improvements, Custom Workouts in Fitness App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale to Start on This Date; Bank Offers Teased
  2. Flipkart Diwali 2025: Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Drop to This Price in India
  3. HMD Touch 4G Design, Features Leaked; Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Will Be Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series Features Leaked; Here's When It Could Launch in India
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Live Image Leaked; Could Feature This Telephoto Camera
  7. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 for iPhone With These New Features
  8. Commemorating Steve Jobs, 14 Years On: 5 Facts About the Man Behind Apple
  9. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  10. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Come With AI-Backed 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera
  2. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update With Background Security Improvements, Custom Workouts in Fitness App
  3. China Commences The Underwater Data Center To Foster Energy-Efficiency
  4. ESA Expands Deep Space Network with New Australian Antenna
  5. Over 100 Million Buildings Worldwide Could Face Flooding Risk From Rising Seas, Study Warns
  6. China Debuts ‘World’s Mightiest’ Centrifuge Hitting 300 Times Earth’s Gravity
  7. Swiss Solar Furnaces Recycling Watchmakers’ Waste Metal
  8. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Starrer Movie
  9. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. The Game: You Never Play Alone Streaming Now on Netflix: What You Need to Know?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »