Apple Reportedly Fixes Apple Intelligence Bug Affecting iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air

Some users who experienced issues with Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 17 were reportedly able to resolve them by themselves.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 10:40 IST
Apple Reportedly Fixes Apple Intelligence Bug Affecting iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) went on sale in India on September 19

Highlights
  • Apple has not issued a public statement about the bug yet
  • Affected users claimed Apple’s support team was aware of the issue
  • The cause of the issue remains unknown
Apple has reportedly released a fix for an Apple Intelligence glitch that affected its new smartphones, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The issue had reportedly prevented users from accessing Apple's latest AI-powered features, which form a core part of the iOS 26 experience. According to reports, the problem was first highlighted by users on the Apple Intelligence community shortly after the new iPhones went on sale globally, including in India, following their official launch on September 9.

Apple Silently Fixes Bug Preventing Apple Intelligence Feature Downloads

According to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the Cupertino-based tech giant has quietly rolled out a new update that allows affected users to download certain Apple Intelligence features again. Previously, a bug had been preventing some iPhone 17 series and Air model users from downloading Apple Intelligence on their new devices, resulting in key features like Genmoji, Image Playground, and Writing Tools being inaccessible.

While the issue reportedly impacted a few users, two affected users claimed Apple's support team was aware of the issue and planned to roll out a swift fix. The server-side update is now being applied automatically. Since Apple has yet to issue a public statement about the bug, the cause remains unclear. 

iPhone users can check Apple Intelligence on their device by opening the Settings app and selecting the Apple Intelligence menu.

Some users who experienced issues with Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 17 were reportedly able to resolve the problem by changing some settings on their handset. Successful fixes included turning off cellular data and connecting to a Wi-Fi network, changing the iPhone's language and then switching it back.

More drastic measures such as wiping the device and reinstalling from an iCloud backup, toggling Airplane mode on and off, changing the region and resetting network settings, and resetting all settings, might also help to resolve the issue.

Previously, Apple said that it would roll out a software update to fix a camera bug on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, which was spotted by CNN Underscored's Henry Casey during an iPhone Air review. The issue caused black boxes to appear in photos, affecting roughly one in every 10 shots. Apple reportedly told Casey that the issue occurs only in rare cases when a very bright LED display is pointed directly at the camera.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Intelligence, Apple, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone, iOS 26
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
