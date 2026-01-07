iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17, was launched by Apple globally, including India, in September 2025. However, reports revealing the launch timelines and specifications of future iPhone models have started surfacing online already. According to a report, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 21 series in 2028 with a significant camera upgrade. Also, the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to source CMOS camera sensors for the rumoured lineup from Samsung, as Sony's technology failed to meet the company's requirements.

iPhone 21 Series Could Feature Samsung's CMOS Camera Sensor

Citing a Morgan Stanley research note, AppleInsider reports that Apple will bring a much-awaited camera improvement to its smartphones. Expected to launch in 2028, the iPhone 21 series is said to be the first smartphone lineup from the Cupertino tech giant to carry a 200-megapixel camera sensor. Additionally, the report highlighted that this particular CMOS sensor will be sourced from Samsung, which the South Korea-based company will manufacture at its Texas facility.

The report added that Apple made the decision, as Sony's technology was found to be inferior to Samsung's camera sensors, which were better suited to the tech giant's requirements. On top of this, Apple is reportedly looking for other LiDAR sensor suppliers, which are currently being acquired from Sony. The US-based company is said to be in talks with STMicro as a possible alternative.

However, Apple might continue buying Face ID sensors from LITE despite supply chain shifts. The Morgan Stanley researchers reportedly also predicted that the 20th anniversary iPhone models, which could launch in 2027, will be equipped with under-display Face ID sensors. Further details about the Apple smartphones are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Launched in September 2025, the current flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max carry triple rear camera units, featuring a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Apple says that the telephoto camera sensor on its latest models is 56 percent larger than the 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone 16 Pro series, which also offers 8x optical zoom and 40 digital zoom. The tech giant also upgraded the front-facing camera, equipping the entire iPhone 17 lineup with an 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie shooter.