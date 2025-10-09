Apple's first foldable smartphone is expected to be launched next year, alongside the iPhone 18. A note to investors by GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu reportedly suggests that the foldable iPhone could debut with a newly developed frame material that uses titanium and aluminium. The handset, which is expected to feature book-style foldable design and 7.8-inch internal display, will mark Apple's foray into the foldable phone market, which is currently led by Samsung.

Apple to Use Titanium and Aluminium for Foldable iPhone's Frame

An investor note by analyst Jeff Pu viewed by MacRumors states that Apple's first foldable iPhone (or the iPhone 18 Fold) will feature a frame made from a combination of titanium and aluminium. The Cupertino based company will reportedly use the same material in both the iPhone Fold and next year's iPhone Air model.

"Additionally, the metal frame will turn favourable on increasing usage of titanium, which will likely be adopted by iPhone 18 Fold (titanium + aluminium) and iPhone 18 Air", the note says, according to the publication.

Pu's claim aligns with earlier reports. TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested that Apple would use a mixed metal chassis, including stainless steel and titanium, for its foldable iPhone. At the time, Kuo noted that the foldable iPhone's hinge will be made from stainless steel and titanium, and the frame could use titanium.

Incorporating multiple materials is expected to enhance the durability and reduce the weight of the upcoming iPhone models.

Apple switched to an aluminium frame to improve thermal management with the iPhone 17 Pro models. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air has a titanium frame, continuing the build used in the last year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which also used titanium. Last year's standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models features aluminium frames.

The long rumoured foldable iPhone is said to launch in September 2026, as part of the iPhone 18 lineup. It is speculated to have a book-style folding design with 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The handset could debut with a price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,000)

Apple's foldable iPhone is rumoured to measure 9.2mm in thickness in the folded state and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup.