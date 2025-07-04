Apple is said to have a total of 15 Mac computers under development. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to introduce its M5 SoC this year itself. It is expected to be followed by the release of the 2025 MacBook Air models powered by this purported chipset in four different configurations. Meanwhile, Apple is also reported to be developing several other products including a Mac mini, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and a MacBook Pro model powered by an iPhone processor.

Upcoming Mac Computers

Citing sources familiar with the matter, AppleInsider shared details about the Mac computers that are in development. The M5 family is expected to be powering a majority of the upcoming Mac models, starting with the M5-powered MacBook Pro. The company is reported to debut the laptop in four different configurations, with the 14-inch (J714c/ J714s) and 16-inch (J716c/ J716s) screen size variants equipped with an M5 Pro and M5 Max chip, respectively.

Another product reportedly has an identifier J873s, which is rumoured to be the M5 Pro variant of the Mac mini. Meanwhile, the J833ct identifier may refer to an upcoming iMac with the M5 SoC.

The report also mentions a purported Mac Pro model with the codename J704. It is expected to arrive before the end of 2025, bringing updates to a device which has remained unchanged since 2023. The tech giant is also rumoured to be working on a Mac Studio in two configurations — J775c and J775d — also powered by the M5 family.

Coming to the MacBook Air, it is expected to receive the M5 upgrade in 2026. As per the publication, the laptop will debut in 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options, while bearing the same design as the existing model.

Next year, Apple is also reported to revamp the MacBook Pro and it could be powered by the M6 family of chipsets. The laptop may arrive in four different configurations, with each screen size variant powered by an M6 Pro and M6 Max processor.

The last product in development is said to be a MacBook Pro with an A18 chipset. A low-end model with “J804” was seen by the publication, in addition to another device with J700 as its identifier, but it remains a mystery model as of now.