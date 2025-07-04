Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple MacBook Pro With M5 Chip to Launch This Year; 15 Mac Computers in Development: Report

Apple MacBook Pro With M5 Chip to Launch This Year; 15 Mac Computers in Development: Report

The MacBook Air is expected to receive the M5 chip in 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2025 10:00 IST
Apple MacBook Pro With M5 Chip to Launch This Year; 15 Mac Computers in Development: Report

The 2026 MacBook Air could be available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options

Highlights
  • The M5-powered MacBook Pro is reported to launch in 4 configurations
  • Mac mini and Mac Pro models could receive an M5 upgrade
  • A low-end MacBook Pro with A18 SoC is said to be in development
Advertisement

Apple is said to have a total of 15 Mac computers under development. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to introduce its M5 SoC this year itself. It is expected to be followed by the release of the 2025 MacBook Air models powered by this purported chipset in four different configurations. Meanwhile, Apple is also reported to be developing several other products including a Mac mini, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and a MacBook Pro model powered by an iPhone processor.

Upcoming Mac Computers

Citing sources familiar with the matter, AppleInsider shared details about the Mac computers that are in development. The M5 family is expected to be powering a majority of the upcoming Mac models, starting with the M5-powered MacBook Pro. The company is reported to debut the laptop in four different configurations, with the 14-inch (J714c/ J714s) and 16-inch (J716c/ J716s) screen size variants equipped with an M5 Pro and M5 Max chip, respectively.

Another product reportedly has an identifier J873s, which is rumoured to be the M5 Pro variant of the Mac mini. Meanwhile, the J833ct identifier may refer to an upcoming iMac with the M5 SoC.

The report also mentions a purported Mac Pro model with the codename J704. It is expected to arrive before the end of 2025, bringing updates to a device which has remained unchanged since 2023. The tech giant is also rumoured to be working on a Mac Studio in two configurations — J775c and J775d — also powered by the M5 family.

Coming to the MacBook Air, it is expected to receive the M5 upgrade in 2026. As per the publication, the laptop will debut in 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options, while bearing the same design as the existing model.

Next year, Apple is also reported to revamp the MacBook Pro and it could be powered by the M6 family of chipsets. The laptop may arrive in four different configurations, with each screen size variant powered by an M6 Pro and M6 Max processor.

The last product in development is said to be a MacBook Pro with an A18 chipset. A low-end model with “J804” was seen by the publication, in addition to another device with J700 as its identifier, but it remains a mystery model as of now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Macbook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, Apple M5 Chips, Apple, MacBook
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Pro With M5 Chip to Launch This Year; 15 Mac Computers in Development: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »