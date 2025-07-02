Alienware Area-51 and Aurora desktops with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUS were launched in India on Wednesday. The gaming-focused desktops can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 K series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Notably, the refreshed Area-51 desktop with the new CPUs and GPUs was unveiled earlier this year in January at CES 2025. The 2025 Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch laptops were also launched alongside.

Alienware Area-51 Desktop, Alienware Aurora Price in India, Availability

The Alienware Area-51 desktop's price in India starts at Rs. 5,09,263.22, the company said in a press release. Meanwhile, the Alienware Aurora desktop will set you back about Rs. 1,92,526.44 for the entry-level configuration. They are available for purchase in the country via the official Dell website, Dell Exclusive Stores, and other retail partner stores like Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales. The gaming desktops are also sold through select multi-brand outlets and e-commerce sites.

Notably, the Alienware Area-51 desktop with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU coupled with a GeForce RTX 5080 GPU is listed at Rs. 5,20,199. On the other hand, the Alienware Aurora desktop with Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU is marked at Rs. 1,96,698.98.

Alienware Area-51 Desktop Features

The latest Alienware Area-51 desktop comes with a redesigned look and upgraded hardware over the old models. It features the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM. It runs on Windows 11 Home and supports 32GB of DDR5 XMP RAM and a 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen5 SSD.

Dell says that the new Alienware Area-51 desktop has a specially designed motherboard that helps keep the system cool with advanced heatsinks. The desktop includes a redesigned airflow system with larger-diameter fans and extensive liquid cooling options, which the company claims enables the processors to run up to 13 percent cooler and up to 45 percent quieter than previous Alienware desktops.

The Alienware Area-51 desktop includes a total of three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two of which support PowerShare. It also gets four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, including one with Smart Power, and two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports. For audio connectivity, it offers two 3.5mm jacks and an optical S/PDIF output. It also has a single 2.5G RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port.

Alienware Aurora Features

The Alienware Aurora 2025 is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, coupled with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD storage. It can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM. The chassis includes a 240mm liquid cooling system for the CPU, along with 120mm front and rear fans for improved thermal management. It supports similar connectivity options as the aforementioned Area-51 model. The 2025 Aurora is said to be 55 percent smaller in volume compared to the Alienware Area-51 desktop.