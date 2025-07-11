Technology News
Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Pro, and More Devices in 2026

Apple reportedly aims to establish a consistent revenue growth with its flurry of launches in 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 09:32 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Pro, and More Devices in 2026

Apple launched the iPhone 16e in February this year

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to launch M5-powered MacBook Pro models in early 2026
  • The iPhone 17e may feature A19 chipset and come with a similar design
  • Apple’s smart home hub was delayed earlier but may now arrive next year
Apple is said to have stacked its schedule for 2026 with a plethora of launches. As per a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant may introduce an M5-powered MacBook Pro, M4-powered iPad Air, an entry-level iPad, and a new MacBook Air in the first half of the next year. Further, it is also reported to be developing the successor to the iPhone 16e — iPhone 17e — which could carry a similar design as the current model.

Apple's Launches in 2026

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to introduce a flurry of devices by “Spring 2026”. The updated lineup will include entry-level iPad and iPad Air models. These are expected to hit the market early next year, following the launch of the current models in March 2025.

The base iPad is reported to boast a similar design as the current model but may pack a faster processor under the hood. It is said to debut in March or April. Meanwhile, the new iPad Air models could receive an upgrade to the M4 upgrade, though that is likely to be the only major change. As per Gurman, these devices are “further ahead” in development and may launch around the same time as the base iPad.

The tech giant is also reported to introduce a successor to the iPhone 16e next year. Dubbed iPhone 17e, it is expected to have a similar appearance as the current model, though its SoC may get bumped up to A19, in line with the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The purported handset is codenamed V159 and could be released in early 2026.

Next up is the MacBook Pro. Both 14-inch and 16-inch models were expected to arrive this year powered by M5 chipsets. However, the company has reportedly delayed the launch and they are now said to debut in 2026, with codenames J714 and J716, respectively. Gurman states that it would be the “last” MacBook sporting the current design. Meanwhile, the follow-up models could adopt new cases and OLED screens.

Lastly, two new MacBook Air models, codenamed J813 and J815, are also on track for release in early 2026. These codenames hint towards the devices featuring 13-inch and 15-inch screens, respectively.

Additionally, Apple is reported to have plans of introducing a new external monitor for the Mac, following up on the release of the Apple Studio Display in 2022. This product is slated to release in early 2026 as well.

As per Gurman, this flurry is aimed at establishing a consistent revenue growth. And apart from updates to existing product lineups, the tech giant continues to develop its long-awaited smart home hub. It was originally set to be launched in March 2025 but work on the product was “delayed indefinitely” due to Apple's Siri trouble. It is now expected to join Apple's stacked launch schedule for early next year too.


Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
