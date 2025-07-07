How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones

Smartphone batteries have a limited lifespan, and lose their capacity over time. This means that once you've used your phone for a certain period of time, you must either replace the battery or switch to a new model if it's too old and parts aren't available. Apple added a battery health indicator years ago with iOS 6, and the feature finally made its way to select Google Pixel phones this year with the Android 16 update. Even third party Android smartphone makers have enabled the feature on their handsets, allowing users to check battery health via the Settings app.

Google blocked access to the hidden "testing" menu that appeared when you entered *#*#4636#*#* in the dialler on the Phone app, on Android 12 and newer versions of its operating system for security purposes. This means that if your phone is running on a recent version of Android, you can no longer access this menu to view battery statistics and other diagnostic information.

How to Check Battery Health on Android Using the Settings App

If you have a Google Pixel smartphone that has been updated to Android 16, you can check your battery's health level via a new option in the Settings app. Keep in mind that this feature is only available on the Pixel 8a and newer models like the Pixel 9 series that were launched in 2024, but not previous models like the Pixel 8 Pro.

Open the Settings app on your Google Pixel smartphone. Navigate to Battery > Battery health. Tap on the down arrow symbol next Battery capacity. Note your smartphone's battery health percentage in the expanded area. If your battery status says Reduced, instead of Normal, you can consider getting a battery replacement.

The new battery health feature on Android 16 (tap to expand)

How to Check Battery Health on Android Using Samsung Members

Samsung smartphone owners can use the company's Samsung Members app to quickly check their handset's battery health. While the app doesn't provide the exact value, it tells you when the battery is degraded and requires a replacement.

Open the Samsung Members app on your phone Tap on the Support tab. Select Get started under the Phone diagnostics section. Wait until the diagnostics process is complete. Tap on Battery status.

How to Check Battery Health on Android With Third-Party Apps

If your smartphone's battery section in the Settings app doesn't offer a built-in battery health feature, you can also use third-party apps that can be downloaded via the Play Store to check battery health on your Android smartphone. Keep in mind that some of these apps are not as accurate as the built-in features provided by smartphone makers, including the ones that we've mentioned above.