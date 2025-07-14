Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Deals on Best-Selling Laptops from Apple, Asus and Dell

Amazon offers up to Rs. 20,000 as exchange bonus on laptop purchases during Prime Day Sale 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 14:35 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Deals on Best-Selling Laptops from Apple, Asus and Dell

The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was launched in India at Rs. 92,900 in India

Highlights
  • The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 in India ends today
  • Buyers can find discounts on best-selling laptops from Dell, HP and more
  • Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is currently selling for Rs. 53,740
Shopping for a new laptop? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live till today in INdia where you can find top deals on best-selling laptops. It began on July 12 and has been ongoing for the last two days, offering discounts on products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, ACs, TVs, and other electronics. The e-commerce giant has rolled out lucrative price cuts on best-selling laptop models from top brands such as Apple, Asus, Dell, and HP. Thus, customers can purchase the laptop that has been on their wishlist at a lower effective price than its usual MRP.

The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is one of the most popular options among consumers due to its attractive set of features at a decent price tag. It is currently selling with a hefty discount during the Amazon sale. On the e-commerce platform, the laptop has a list price of Rs. 74,900 but can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 54,990.

Best End of Season Deals on ACs During Amazon Sale

In addition to discounts, customers can also take advantage of bank-related offers to further lower the price of the laptops. There is a 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions. They can also unlock an additional bank-related discount of up to Rs. 10,000. Further, Amazon has also rolled out an exchange offer which offers up to Rs. 20,000 off on purchase of a new laptop. However, the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old laptop, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

With that in mind, let us take a look at the top deals on best-selling laptops during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP 13th Gen Intel i5 Rs. 65,387 Rs. 44,990 Buy Here
Asus 13th Gen i7- H Series Rs. 85,990 Rs. 53,240 Buy Here
Dell Inspiron Ryzen 5 Rs. 58,465 Rs. 37,490 Buy Here
Apple MacBook Air M1 Rs. 74,900 Rs. 53,740 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon sale, laptops, apple, dell, asus, hp, macbook air m1
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on 1.5-Ton Air Conditioners

