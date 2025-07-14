Shopping for a new laptop? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live till today in INdia where you can find top deals on best-selling laptops. It began on July 12 and has been ongoing for the last two days, offering discounts on products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, ACs, TVs, and other electronics. The e-commerce giant has rolled out lucrative price cuts on best-selling laptop models from top brands such as Apple, Asus, Dell, and HP. Thus, customers can purchase the laptop that has been on their wishlist at a lower effective price than its usual MRP.

The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is one of the most popular options among consumers due to its attractive set of features at a decent price tag. It is currently selling with a hefty discount during the Amazon sale. On the e-commerce platform, the laptop has a list price of Rs. 74,900 but can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 54,990.

In addition to discounts, customers can also take advantage of bank-related offers to further lower the price of the laptops. There is a 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 6,250 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions. They can also unlock an additional bank-related discount of up to Rs. 10,000. Further, Amazon has also rolled out an exchange offer which offers up to Rs. 20,000 off on purchase of a new laptop. However, the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old laptop, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

With that in mind, let us take a look at the top deals on best-selling laptops during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link HP 13th Gen Intel i5 Rs. 65,387 Rs. 44,990 Buy Here Asus 13th Gen i7- H Series Rs. 85,990 Rs. 53,240 Buy Here Dell Inspiron Ryzen 5 Rs. 58,465 Rs. 37,490 Buy Here Apple MacBook Air M1 Rs. 74,900 Rs. 53,740 Buy Here

